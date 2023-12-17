The facility has seven units offering 1,710 service places – 1,150 for residential care and 560 for day training and vocational rehabilitation.

It will provide residential care for those who are severely disabled physically and mentally, the moderately mentally disabled and people recovering from mental illnesses. The site also offers day training and vocational rehabilitation services.

The push will be helped by the opening of the Siu Lam Integrated Rehabilitation Services Complex this month in Tuen Mun, which will be the largest of its kind in the city for disabled people.

Hong Kong welfare authorities have pledged to raise the number of subsidised service places for people with disabilities over the next five years to shorten the waiting time and provide better support.

“Its main purpose is to provide services for people with disabilities so we can really meet the needs of the community,” said deputy director of social welfare Alex Wong Kwok-chun during a media briefing on Thursday.

“The new facility will help shorten the waiting time for these services.”

Occupying the former site of the Siu Lam Hospital, the complex took four years to build and has a usable floor area of more than 40,000 square metres (430,550 square feet).

Wong said people on the central waiting list for subsidised services would start moving in later this month, and all services at the complex would be ready for use by the first quarter of next year.

“Aside from this large-scale project, the government has adopted long-, medium- and short-term measures to increase service places for people with disabilities,” he said.

The measures included buying residential care places from private facilities, offering rehabilitation services in suitable government and private development projects, identifying vacant school buildings, government properties and public housing flats to provide services, and using private sites for welfare uses.

Wong said the number of subsidised service places for people with disabilities would be raised by 10 per cent to 38,800 in 2026-27, from about 35,000 in 2021-22.

A worker inside one of the dormitory areas. The complex has an integrated vocational rehabilitation services centre and a day activity centre offering training and rehabilitation. Phoot: Yik Yeung-man

The services at the Siu Lam site are operated by three NGOs – rehabilitation services group SAHK, Tung Wah Group of Hospitals and New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association.

The complex has an integrated vocational rehabilitation services centre and a day activity centre offering training and rehabilitation.

Advanced technologies including virtual reality (VR) are also used in training sessions for disabled residents.

A dedicated room using autostereoscopic VR – displaying stereoscopic images without the use of special headgear or glasses – creates virtual scenarios such as taking a bus to stimulate users’ senses and help improve their cognitive abilities.

Another activity room enables residents to use VR to experience shopping in a supermarket, skiing and diving.

Disabled people, concern groups and lawmakers have long criticised the government for the severe shortage of service places, which resulted in the long waiting time for much-needed services.

Many such services provided by private operators were either unaffordable to many or of poor quality.

Official statistics show that 2,300 people were on the waiting list for a place in hostels for severely mentally disabled people and 2,731 for a place in those for people with moderate mental disabilities as of October.

In 2022-23, the average waiting time was more than 14 years for the severely mentally disabled and over 12 years for people with moderate mental disabilities.

The average waiting time for long stay care homes and care and attention homes for the severely disabled, as well as hostels for people with severe physical disabilities, stretched to five to six years.

As of October, 1,127 people were waiting for a place at day activity centres, with an average waiting time of more than four years in 2022-23.

Social welfare lawmaker Tik Chi-yuen said rather than setting a target of an increase in the number of service places, the government should set a detailed plan and aim to cut the waiting time for services substantially.

“The most important is to reduce the waiting time,” Tik said. “The long duration has had a huge impact on those with disabilities and their families.”

Tik urged the government to cut the waiting time for residential care of severely and moderately mentally disabled people from more than 10 years to five years over the next five years before shortening it even further.

He also called on the government to come up with plans to ensure sufficient staff were available to meet the needs of more service users.