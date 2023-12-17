“We have been supporting OSC since 2009,” said Joseph Chan Woon-tong, the hospital’s deputy medical superintendent, who initiated the partnership with OSC. The hospital raised about HK$11 million (US$1.4 million) for the initiative by the end of last year.

Hospital staff cooked culinary delights, participated in workout competitions and indulged in home-made fare offered at the stalls. Proceeds from the booth sales and contest sponsorships will go to OSC.

The outdoor party, which took place on Monday, was the highlight of a series of activities hosted by the Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital to support Operation Santa Claus (OSC), an annual fundraising drive by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK.

Doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff wowed with culinary miracles, joined a crisps-eating competition and donned festive outfits at a Christmas celebration as part of a month-long effort to raise funds for charity.

“We think OSC is very meaningful,” Chan said, noting that some OSC-funded organisations offered health-related services, which aligned with the hospital’s focus. “OSC supports charities which look after the mental and physical health of members of our society.”

Chan said in addition to raising money and awareness about other people’s needs, the OSC activities also allowed staff to enjoy themselves and encouraged them to look after their health.

During the “let’s shake it out for charity” challenge, staff exercised for a minute to earn a HK$200 windfall for OSC from the hospital and prearranged donors. Participants donned festive costumes, with some dressed as Christmas gifts, while they worked out.

Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital (HKSH) OSC Tree. Credit: SCMP

Excitement mounted as medical teams squared off to make the best and most creative Hong Kong-style waffles at the “super chef with love” competition.

“It was fun,” said clinical oncologist Amy Chang Tien-yee, whose team decided to give the waffles a Christmas touch. They won the “top fundraiser” award in the contest.

“Cooking is like treating patients – you need to be well prepared. You need to think in advance how to perform each step to ensure it will go smoothly,” she said, adding her 12-year-old daughter had helped her practise at home.

“I always encourage my children to get involved in charity and volunteer work. I encourage them to understand more about OSC, which works with other parties to help people in need.”

Some hospital staff decided to take a break from their healthy diet and joined a crisps-eating competition as their colleagues cheered them on.

At the lunchtime party, staff enjoyed the food and drinks served at booths set up by various hospital units.

“We hope our colleagues will have more positive energy. So our booth is called ‘fuel food’,” said Alex Leung Chin-pang, senior medical technologist in-charge at the pathology department, who helped at a booth serving tea and egg tarts. “We hope that after having our ‘fuel food’ they also feel good at this joyous Christmas time.”

The partygoers were enjoying themselves.

“I take part each year. I’m very happy because I can help others while having fun at the same time,” said senior nursing officer Candice Chan Suk-kuen.

OSC is funding 15 charitable projects of worthy causes this year. Since its launch in 1988, the campaign has raised HK$369 million to support the Hong Kong community through 338 projects.