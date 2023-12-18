The company teamed up with the Foodlink Foundation, one of this year’s beneficiaries of Operation Santa Claus (OSC), an annual charity drive organised by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK, to throw the party earlier this month.

The offices of Segantii Capital Management were transformed into a festive funfair as the youngsters arrived for a special VIP event.

A Hong Kong hedge fund has thrown itself into the spirit of Christmas and made a major investment in the future of the city’s children.

Segantii, headquartered in Hong Kong, has been a generous and long-standing backer of OSC.

The Operation Santa Claus Christmas tree, designed to log donations to this year’s appeal, organised by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK. Photo: SCMP

“We have consistently supported OSC for the past 13 years, Kurt Ersoy, the CEO of the Central-based company, said.

“As a firm that was established just 16 years ago, with Hong Kong as our headquarters, it has been a privilege to contribute to such a meaningful cause.”

Ersoy added that the partnership with OSC was a good way to help under-supported NGOs in the city, many of which serve those most in need.

Foodlink, an NGO dedicated to providing nutritious meals to the underprivileged, also helps to cut food wastage in the catering industry.

The atmosphere at the Segantii offices buzzed with excitement as the youngsters, many from ethnic minority backgrounds and who live in subdivided flats, enjoyed a mouthwatering feast, as well as games, a lucky draw and learning how to upcycle old wine corks.

Through OSC’s network of NGOs and corporate partners, Foodlink collaborates with a variety of catering companies and volunteers to collect surplus food and ensure its redistribution to other NGOs.

Ersoy said he and his multinational team were happy to create strong links to the city they lived and worked in.

“Our firm’s Hong Kong office has nearly 90 employees hailing from various countries and regions, such as Australia, UK, US, South Korea, France, Canada, Taiwan, India, as well as local staff from Hong Kong and mainland China,” he added.

“By encouraging our employees to actively participate in volunteer work and serve the local communities, we not only contribute to the betterment of society but also establish a strong connection with the city we all call home.”

Niral Maru, another member of the management team, highlighted that collaborations helped the firm to expand its reach and give support to organisations that may not have access to major resources.

“We’ve chosen to collaborate with local NGOs through OSC, enabling us to extend our assistance directly to our fellow community members within this city,” Maru said.

The children at the party included Jennifer, 11 and Prince, 7, beneficiaries of Ultimate United, an NGO dedicated to helping youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds and which provides a range of activities and assistance, including sports, art, choirs and family support.

Jennifer, who was born and brought up in Hong Kong, said she had a great time at the party, where she also learned about the importance of not wasting food.

“I enjoy being around people and have a great love for kids,” she said.

OSC has raised HK$369 million (US$42.2 million) to support the Hong Kong community through 338 charitable projects since its foundation in 1988.