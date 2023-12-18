The members-only space, on the first floor of a private housing estate, will be open from 11am to 10pm every day.

At least 500 underprivileged households are expected to benefit from the new resource, donated by developer Sino Group.

The 4,700 sq ft venue on Fuk Wah Street was designed to provide extra space for people and their families to do homework, shower, cook and eat.

Hong Kong’s first government-led “community living room” on Monday officially opened its doors to subdivided flat households in Sham Shui Po in a bid to ease the pressures of living in a cramped environment.

People will use their membership cards to enter the centre, which includes a common area, kitchen, dining room, laundry and shower rooms.

Children can enjoy toys and story books in a play area and do their homework in a study room equipped with laptops.

NGOs have organised similar projects, but it is the first time the government has launched such a programme.

Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki said he hoped the three-year pilot project would help ease the problems of life in subdivided flats.

“The function of this space goes beyond carrying out day-to-day activities,” Chan added. “We hope this living room can help them enjoy a healthier lifestyle by broadening what they experience.

“The social workers will also be able to connect them with the services they need. This could benefit them socially and mentally too.”

Chan said parents could tap into childcare and homework help services, which would allow them time away from caregiving responsibilities and allow them get to know other members of the community.

Chan thanked Sino Group for their donation and said the firm had agreed to donate another space in the To Kwa Wan area for a similar set-up.

He appealed to more businesses to support similar programmes by donating vacant spaces.

Under a “targeted poverty alleviation” approach, the government has identified households in subdivided flats, single-parent families, and the elderly as groups that need priority help.

More than 220,000 residents live in subdivided flats in Hong Kong, including about 34,000 children.

City charity the Lok Sin Tong Benevolent Society, Kowloon was picked to operate the space with HK$25 million (US$3.2 million) in financial support from the Community Care Fund.

Chris Sun Yuk-han, the secretary for labour and welfare, said the project was a collaboration involving the government, business and public.

He added that the operator was appointed based on its reputation and capabilities under an arrangement for welfare projects where no tendering process was conducted to speed up the process.

“This is just the first one,” Sun said. “We will open more community living rooms in the future and we hope more NGOs will participate in this initiative as well.”

Alice Lau Oi-sze, the chief executive of the Lok Sin Tong Benevolent Society, said 20 full-time staff had been hired, including social workers, to operate the centre.

Some university students have also been recruited on a part-time basis to provide homework support.

The household must be living in a subdivided flat in Sham Shui Po, with at least one member who is a Hong Kong resident and receiving social security benefits, to be eligible for membership.

Sun said the membership limit was 500 households, but the number could be raised depending on demand.

Lau added that they had already recruited 80 people and expected to fill remaining vacancies within three months.