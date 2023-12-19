Besides the sale proceeds, Keith Siu Tak-wai, Maxim’s Group chief operating officer for Hong Kong and Macau, said the company’s other brands – including Maxim’s Cakes, COVA, Lawry’s The Prime Rib, and Café Landmark – would continue to support OSC as they had in previous years by donating a portion of the earnings.

The launch of the merchandise also celebrates the opening of the group’s 2,000th restaurant, simplylife, located in Kwun Tong’s apm shopping centre.

A Hong Kong catering and restaurant conglomerate has pledged to donate revenue generated from the sale of its limited-edition merchandise this festive period to an annual fundraising drive.

“Donating to OSC is meaningful to us, as it helps diverse NGOs support disadvantaged communities,” Siu said. “From empowering individuals with disabilities to providing education resources for underprivileged children, OSC’s impact is far-reaching.”

In addition to supporting OSC, Maxim’s employees also dedicate their personal time as volunteers, taking part in various activities that benefit the community as well as the environment.

For example, staff members participated in sharing food with those who are less fortunate by working with Foodlink Foundation, a charity dedicated to fighting hunger and a founding member of Maxim’s “Love Bread Programme” – a scheme to donate surplus bread to different NGOs.

Maxim’s Group will donate HK$10 of every sale of its commemorative tumbler to Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Bharat Khemlani

Maxim’s has initiated “Kiddy Heart Canteen” – a community-based food drive initiative for those in need. Beyond offering a shared space, the programme strives to strengthen community bonds by fostering a communal environment for diners to build connections.

The group has also regularly shown support for other food assistance programmes aimed at helping those in need over the past decade.

“This commitment is reflected in our core CSR initiatives, which include the ‘Love Bread Programme’, ‘Silver Hair Kitchen’, and other festive donations,” Siu said.

According to Aurea Yung Yee-wah, head of operations of Foodlink, the NGO works with Maxim’s to collect and distribute surplus food from their shops, from bakeries to restaurants, to those in need.

“We rely on volunteers to collect cooked food and pass it to our drivers, who deliver it within an hour to the nearest local NGO,” Yung said. “This ensures food safety and freshness without the need for storage.”

Siu said Maxim’s and NGO volunteers also collected surplus bread from more than 250 bakery shops daily and delivered it to various NGOs.

In addition, Maxim’s volunteers make regular visits to “Kiddy Heart Canteen” venues where they assist in distributing meals and occasionally provide gifts to the elderly and children from disadvantaged families.

Annie Chan, a senior manager of non-food procurement at Maxim’s, finds social work rewarding and enjoys bringing her children to participate in various volunteer activities.

“I have two young children myself, and it’s important for them to understand the true meaning of sharing and caring,” she said. “No one should be left behind.”

Ivan Tam, an assistant audit manager at Maxim’s, said he was delighted that the firm was supportive of having employees participate together as volunteers because such activities contributed to team-building.

OSC has raised HK$369 million (US$47.2 million) to support the community through 338 charitable projects since 1988.