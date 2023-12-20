260,000 revellers expected to celebrate Christmas Eve in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui, with police planning to cordon off several roads for crowd control
- Salisbury Road, Chatham Road, Nathan Road and Kowloon Park Drive are set to be closed as part of the first phase of measures at 6pm on Christmas Eve
- ‘Last year, we had about 264,000 tourists gathering at Tsim Sha Tsui to celebrate Christmas. We estimate that the number will be about the same this year,’ inspector says
More than 260,000 revellers are expected to pour into Hong Kong’s busy Tsim Sha Tsui area on Christmas Eve, with police set to cordon off some roads there to implement crowd-control measures, the force has said.
“Last year, we had about 264,000 tourists gathering at Tsim Sha Tsui to celebrate Christmas,” said Wan Kam-fung, acting chief inspector of the enforcement and control division. “We estimate that the number will be about the same this year.”
Roads around Lan Kwai Fong and the West Kowloon Cultural District, the other popular destination for revellers, will be closed off on the evening of December 24 as well.
Tsim Sha Tsui will undergo two phases of measures, with the first one starting at 6pm on Christmas Eve, when Salisbury Road, Chatham Road, Nathan Road, Kowloon Park Drive and the surrounding area will be closed to traffic.
The second phase will affect the eastbound and westbound sections of Salisbury Road, as well as the northbound section of Kowloon Park Drive between Canton Road and Salisbury Road, including the Star Ferry Bus Terminus.
More nearby roads in the area would be closed if needed during this phase, Wan said.
Across the harbour, similar road closures will also be enforced in Lan Kwai Fong, while Wing Wah Lane, Wo On Lane, D’Aguilar Street and part of Wellington Street will be closed starting from 2pm on December 24.
If crowds increase, Lyndhurst Terrace, Queen’s Road Central, Stanley Street, another part of Wellington Street, and Wyndham Street may also be blocked off.
“Members of the public are urged not to bring or discharge aerosol spray in the vicinity as it may be hazardous to people nearby,” the force said. “Parents are advised not to bring children into the area.”
To encourage residents’ spending and support the nighttime economy, the Tourism Board is introducing extra events for this year’s Winterfest, including the “Winter Harbourfront Pyrotechnics” at 8pm every Saturday and Sunday.
The upgraded lights show, launched on December 9, will wrap up with extra displays on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.