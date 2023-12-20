More than 260,000 revellers are expected to pour into Hong Kong’s busy Tsim Sha Tsui area on Christmas Eve, with police set to cordon off some roads there to implement crowd-control measures, the force has said.

“Last year, we had about 264,000 tourists gathering at Tsim Sha Tsui to celebrate Christmas,” said Wan Kam-fung, acting chief inspector of the enforcement and control division. “We estimate that the number will be about the same this year.”

Roads around Lan Kwai Fong and the West Kowloon Cultural District, the other popular destination for revellers, will be closed off on the evening of December 24 as well.

Tsim Sha Tsui will undergo two phases of measures, with the first one starting at 6pm on Christmas Eve, when Salisbury Road, Chatham Road, Nathan Road, Kowloon Park Drive and the surrounding area will be closed to traffic.