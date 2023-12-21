“We’re pleased to announce that once again we have surpassed our own fundraising record, raising an impressive HK$5.5 million for Operation Santa Claus,” said Gokul Laroia, Morgan Stanley’s CEO of Asia-Pacific.

Over its 27-year partnership with OSC, the multinational bank has donated nearly HK$60 million, benefiting more than 310 charity projects.

“At Morgan Stanley, giving back is deeply ingrained in our core values. Every year, our Hong Kong employees come together, combining their creativity, talent and generosity to raise funds for charity. And they have fun doing it.”

Gokul Laroia, Morgan Stanley’s Asia-Pacific CEO, says giving back is deeply ingrained in the bank’s core values. Photo: Wong Kin-fung

Laroia said the bank and its employees were pleased to support great causes that had a lasting impact on their communities through OSC.

He added that the tradition showcased Morgan Stanley’s dedication to making a difference and its enthusiasm for giving back.

This year’s fundraising efforts consisted of three parts, including a new element called the Managing Director’s Charity Auction. The two-day campaign allowed senior leaders to donate more than 50 unique experiences and items for employees to bid for.

The charity auction included items as varied as a sunset cruise, holiday resort stays, Formula One Grand Prix tickets, wine tasting events and mentorships with senior leaders.

The bank also held its traditional Charity Bake Auction. Select employees showcased their skills by creating delicious cakes, which were put up for auction.

The other highlight was the “Directors’ Choir”, where senior leaders displayed their musical talents in a charity sing-off.

“It was amazing to have everyone back together for this year’s Directors’ Choir. We hadn’t been able to do it in person since the pandemic hit, so it was a special moment to sing our hearts out for such great causes,” Laroia said.

The bank raised a finalised HK$5.4 million for OSC last year, also a record amount.

Morgan Stanley has also extended its commitment to making a difference in Hong Kong through contributions to other important causes, including support for the city’s ethnic minority communities through its partnership with the Zubin Foundation.

Morgan Stanley recently organised a party for the children of its employees and the Zubin Foundation, which has made it a mission to improve the lives of ethnic minority people in the city, to celebrate the festive season and promote inclusivity.

The highlight of the party was the choir singing, with some of the children from the foundation taking to the stage to showcase their talents.

Through Operation Santa Claus, Morgan Stanley and its employees are pleased to support great causes that create lasting positive impact on their local communities. Photo: Wong Kin-fung

Laroia said Morgan Stanley also supported three NGOs that focus on initiatives aimed at social inclusion and improving children’s learning and development.

The Zubin Foundation provides mental health support for ethnic minority children in their native languages. SLCO Community Resources has a sign language project designed for children with special educational needs.

Integrated Brilliant Education (IBEL) provides a kindergarten programme that immerses non-Chinese-speaking children in a Cantonese-learning environment.