A hiker climbing Hong Kong’s highest peak has been missing for more than 18 hours after calling police for help, with temperatures on the mountain falling below freezing.

Police on Friday morning said they had received the call at around 4pm on Thursday from a Mandarin-speaking man, who said he was hiking on Tai Mo Shan but could no longer continue because of the cold weather.

Emergency services launched a search and rescue operation involving 40 officers from the police force, Fire Services Department, Government Flying Service and Civil Aid Service. But the man was still missing as of 10.30am Friday, police said.