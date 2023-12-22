“We’re delighted to partner with OSC once again for the 19th year,” said Vivian Lee, group general manager for corporate marketing, communications and sustainability at Sino Group. “In this Christmas party, we’ll be creating a memorable and inclusive experience for ethnic minority children.

OSC is an annual charity drive organised by the Post and public broadcaster RTHK.

Sino Group, in partnership with Operation Santa Claus (OSC), invited 23 children and their family members from the Zubin Foundation, an NGO that aims to improve the lives of Hong Kong’s ethnic minority groups, to a sustainability-themed Christmas party at the Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel on December 17.

A Hong Kong property developer has put on a green Christmas party for children with special educational needs from ethnic minority groups to instil a sense of responsibility in protecting the environment and foster better inclusiveness in society.

“We believe in equal treatment for all, regardless of ethnicity, religion, age or abilities. Through this initiative, we aim to build an inclusive society that values respect and dignity for everyone,” she added.

The party kicked off with a delightful Christmas buffet lunch, where children and their parents indulged in a spread of festive treats.

Families enjoy the Christmas celebration. Photo: Eboham Liga

Following the meal, participants took part in an upcycling Christmas ornament workshop hosted by V Cycle, an environmentally focused organisation.

Once their masterpieces were complete, the young artists adorned the Christmas tree with their handcrafted ornaments to add their own heartfelt touch to the celebration. The excitement continued as the children had the opportunity to capture a special moment with Panda Fufu, the hotel’s mascot.

As part of the festivities, each child was also presented with a Christmas gift, bringing smiles to their faces before the event wrapped up.

Dickey Lhamo, a 44-year-old mother who relocated to Hong Kong in 1997, attended the party with her two sons.

“Today is like a family gathering for us, bringing us closer together,” she said. “This event gives me the opportunity to spend quality time with my kids.”

Thapa Ronit, 8, from Po Kok Primary School, said he enjoyed the event and learned about upcycling, recycling and tying shoelaces. “There was also plenty of food and drinks, creating a festive atmosphere,” he said.

In addition to OSC, Sino also partners with V Cycle and charitable group A Plastic Ocean Foundation to address the issue of plastic waste. Together, they work towards collecting and upcycling plastic waste.

“Moving forward, Sino will continue to organise activities aimed at promoting decarbonisation, circular economy and urban biodiversity,” said Melanie Kwok, assistant general manager for sustainability at Sino Group.

“Together, we can make a positive impact on the environment and create a more sustainable future,” said Kwok.

Lee noted that Sino, as a long-standing supporter of OSC, was always eager to contribute and provide help to those in need within the community.

“OSC serves as an excellent platform for us to engage with various charities and extend our reach to all members of society,” Lee said.

OSC is funding 15 charitable projects for worthy causes this year. Since its launch in 1988, the campaign has raised HK$369 million (US$47.3 million) to support the Hong Kong community through 338 projects.