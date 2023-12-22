Hong Kong’s Christian leaders have added their voices to warnings over the rising number of youth suicides, saying in their Christmas messages the city needs a culture of forgiveness and mutual understanding.

Cardinal Stephen Chow Sau-yan, head of the Catholic diocese of Hong Kong, said on Friday that among the social and economical struggles the city faced over the year, the rising numbers of young people engaging in self-destructive behaviour was the “most heartbreaking”.

At least 28 primary and secondary school pupils took their own lives in the first 10 months of 2023, marking a four-year high and a 12 per cent increase over the whole of 2022, according to authorities. The education chief cited post-pandemic challenges as one of the reasons.

Chow said Christmas was a time to remind believers and non-Christians to be “faithful companions” to those struggling in their darkness. He said society also had to give educators time and space for young people.