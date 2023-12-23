The party was held at Saint Barnabas’ Society and Home (SBSH) for about 50 disadvantaged elderly people, including some who were homeless, living alone, without family, unloved or badly off.

Joy filled a recent lunch party for a group of underprivileged elderly residents as volunteers from a Hong Kong law firm warmed their hearts with care, companionship and entertainment.

They were regular users of the services of SBSH, one of 16 charities being funded by OSC this year.

There was no shortage of volunteers from Deacons to help out at the event. Photo: Bharat Khemlani

Thirty-five volunteers from Deacons in Santa hats hung festive decorations at the venue, cooked and served meals, put on a music show, chatted and sang with the partygoers, gave them Christmas gifts and helped with the clean-up.

“I am very happy,” said Cheung Po-lun, a 73-year-old rough sleeper who joined the party. “The volunteers chat with me. I can see they are happy too because they are helping others.”

Besides making donations to OSC each year, Deacons staff also volunteer their time for beneficiaries of the charities funded by the campaign.

Deacons senior partner Lilian Chiang (left) says she strongly believes in taking part in projects. Photo: Bharat Khemlani

“Despite the demanding office work of our staff members, they are very motivated to contribute as a team to charitable projects. We received an overwhelming response when recruiting volunteers for this event,” Deacons senior partner Lilian Chiang Sui-fook said.

“This is the 13th consecutive year Deacons has participated in OSC. OSC serves as an excellent platform that supports worthy charities on an annual basis, allowing us to connect with those in our community who are most in need of our help, support and empathy.

“I strongly believe in actively taking part in projects and directly interacting with the beneficiaries, rather than solely donating money. OSC provides us with the opportunity to do just that.

“By actively engaging in OSC initiatives, we are able to make a tangible impact and forge meaningful connections with the individuals and organisations we support. This hands-on approach allows us to better understand the needs of the Hong Kong community and tailor our efforts to address those needs effectively.”

Deacons associate Stephanie Yip Zheng-yiu, one of the volunteers, echoed the sentiment.

“I believe it’s very important to give back to society,” she said. “Today I can serve the elderly in need. I think the activity is very meaningful.

“And it’s Christmas time. Christmas is about love and giving. I would love to continue taking part in such activities.”

Another volunteer, trainee solicitor Anson Lam On-sang, also found the experience rewarding.

“I am feeling mentally rich,” he said. “I get the opportunity to communicate with the elderly and do some work to make their Christmas more enjoyable.”

SBSH chairman Lui Wai-hee highlighted the importance of volunteers at the event.

“The elderly appreciate volunteers’ visits, which make them very happy because they will feel that in the world there are still people who are concerned and care about them,” Lui said.

Since its launch in 1988, OSC has raised HK$369 million to support the Hong Kong community through 338 projects. Fifteen charitable projects of worthy causes are being funded this year.