Across Hong Kong, shopping centres are hosting Christmas markets offering food, beverages, activities and other goodies.

To help folks make the most of their holiday, the Post is taking a look at what activities are on, special travel arrangements and the local weather forecast.

A recent spell of cold weather only adds to the ambience as the city rolls out festive installations, bazaars selling holiday treats, light shows and even a few special appearances by Santa Claus himself.

The festive season is only days away and Hong Kong is celebrating its first pandemic-free Christmas with a string of markets and lavish decorations at popular tourist haunts and most shopping centres.

With the support of the city’s Australian consulate and Tourism Australia, Stanley Plaza is hosting a “Chillmas by the Sea” market that celebrates the festive season with a playful nod to the country.

More than 150 stalls are flogging their wares at the event, which has already run for two weekends and will wrap up after a final stretch spanning December 23 to 26.

K11 Musea in Kowloon is running a “Christmas Palace” event, complete with a 15-metre (49-foot) tree, until January 1. The shopping’s market is a homage to London’s “Great Exhibition” of 1851 and includes a YouTube pop-up cafe to take in the city’s iconic skyline.

Over the New Territories, MetroPlaza in Kwai Fong is hosting a festive market with a “Secret Snow Garden” theme. The event has a seven-metre tree, an outdoor snowing ice-skating rink, food and craft stalls, as well as workshops and a special appearance by Father Christmas.

Some of the activities have already started, but visitors still have until New Year to join in.

What about a dash of culture?

Hongkongers and tourists can also celebrate the Christmas break, and the New Year holiday, by patronising the arts.

Eager to see some European masterpieces? Hong Kong has not one, but two museums hosting exhibitions displaying Western artworks.

Patrons can head to the Hong Kong Museum of Art to view Italy’s Uffizi Galleries exhibition, which features a world-renowned collection of Renaissance paintings such as those by Titian.

The Hong Kong Palace Museum is displaying 52 paintings on loan from the United Kingdom’s National Gallery. The collection comprises pieces ranging from the 15th to 20th centuries and famous names such as Rembrandt, Monet and Van Gogh.

Those with a passion for traditional Chinese architecture should head over to the Heritage Discovery Centre in Kowloon Park, where grade-one national treasures from Guangzhou and Macau are being shown alongside artefacts unearthed in Hong Kong that chart the region’s development from the Han dynasty onwards.

Patrons can take in the wonders of Renaissance paintings at the Hong Kong Museum of Art. Photo: May Tse

The main exhibit – an imposing five-metre-tall, century-old, intricately carved wooden shrine – is housed in a structure specially built for the exhibition and is monitored around the clock to ensure the piece’s security and has the appropriate humidity.

Over at the Heritage Museum, patrons can learn about late pop dive Anita Mui and see her award from a Japanese music festival, autographed vinyl record, as well as outfits she wore for her performances and public appearances.

The exhibition also features film posters and stills that chart the course of Mui’s life and rise to international fame.

Sights, sounds and song

Those willing to brave the chill can head to Christmas Town in the West Kowloon Cultural District to sample a range of performances, including carol singing, dance showcases and a touch of instrumental music.

The Victoria Harbour from 8pm will also be lit up by fireworks for four consecutive evenings between December 23 and 26. Lasting 10 minutes each, revellers can catch the show from either side of the harbour if they look toward the West Kowloon Cultural District.

More fireworks can be seen at Tsim Sha Tsui’s shopping centre Harbour City on Christmas Eve with space-themed decorations set up at the Ocean Terminal forecourt. The fireworks displays will take place at 5.45pm, 6.15pm, and 6.45pm on the day, with an imitation snowfall happening between 7pm and 9pm.

A retired MTR train has also found a new home along the Wan Chai Harbourfront after being given a Christmas makeover as a leisure and event space.

People enjoy food and drinks at the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

How is the weather looking?

The Hong Kong Observatory forecast shows that it will be persistently cold over the weekend and on Christmas Day, but will become brighter early next week.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise from midweek, with one or two light patches of rain.

Any word on the traffic?

Rail giant the MTR Corporation will provide overnight trains on Christmas Eve, while enhanced services will be on offer from Friday until Tuesday.

Bus firms KMB and Long Win Bus will also offer enhanced services along 22 bus routes on December 24, 25 and 31, including extended run hours and greater frequency.

Eleven additional sets of daily cross-border trains will also be running between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station to Futian and Shenzhenbei stations from Friday to Tuesday and from December 29 to January 1.

Citybus’ B8 route will ramp up weekend services from Saturday between Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control and Tai Wai Station.

The bus firm’s B7X route will also provide direct and express services from Sheung Shui Town Centre to Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control, omitting Fanling Town Centre.

Departures from Sheung Shui (San Wan Road) will operate from 10.10am to 11.40am and charge a full fare of HK$10 (US$1.28).