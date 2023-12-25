Advertisement
Hong Kong worker dies at landfill site after getting trapped between truck and bridge
- Man, in his 50s, working at North East New Territories Landfill dies in incident involving garbage truck and stone abutment of bridge
- Police are investigating cause of incident at site in Ta Kwu Ling
A Hong Kong worker died on Monday after getting trapped between a truck and part of a bridge at a landfill site in the New Territories.
Police said they had received a call from one of the worker’s colleagues at the North East New Territories Landfill in Ta Kwu Ling at around 2pm.
The colleague reported that the man in his 50s was caught in between a garbage truck and the stone abutment of a bridge at the site.
The victim was later pulled out unconscious by his coworkers, the force said.
He was taken to North District Hospital in Sheung Shui for treatment and confirmed dead at around 3pm.
Police are investigating the cause of the incident.
