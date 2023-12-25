A Hong Kong worker died on Monday after getting trapped between a truck and part of a bridge at a landfill site in the New Territories.

Police said they had received a call from one of the worker’s colleagues at the North East New Territories Landfill in Ta Kwu Ling at around 2pm.

The colleague reported that the man in his 50s was caught in between a garbage truck and the stone abutment of a bridge at the site.