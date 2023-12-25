A Swire Pacific-backed charity drive in Hong Kong has wrapped up after three years, with the initiative helping more than 2 million people through a network spanning 100 partnerships with various NGOs.

The conglomerate’s TrustTomorrow has supported more than 70 projects since 2020, thanks to Swire Trust setting aside HK$150 million (US$19.2 million) for the drive.

John Swire and Sons (Hong Kong) public affairs director James Tong Wai-pong said TrustTomorrow had strengthened the company’s philanthropic work in alignment with Swire Trust’s target areas that comprised education, marine conservation, the arts, as well as the support of vulnerable groups during the pandemic.

John Swire and Sons (Hong Kong) public affairs director James Tong describes the TrustTomorrow as a collaborative platform that connects NGO partners, Swire companies and the wider community. Photo: Handout

“We’re dedicated to injecting hope and positivity into the Hong Kong community through the TrustTomorrow initiative,” he said. “It showcases our ongoing commitment to giving back and our unwavering confidence in the future of Hong Kong.”