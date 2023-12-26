Allan Zeman, chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group and owner of Paradise Properties Group in Thailand, believes that the festive season of Christmas is the perfect time to spread joy and bring happiness to people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

One of the ways in which the Lan Kwai Fong Group has participated in charitable endeavours during the festive season is by donating to Operation Santa Claus (OSC), an annual charity drive organised by the Post and public broadcaster RTHK.

“OSC holds a special meaning for us. Christmas should be a time of joy and togetherness, regardless of nationality or culture,” Zeman said.

“At Lan Kwai Fong, our mission is to bring happiness to people. Supporting OSC allows us to extend that mission and make a positive impact on the community during the festive season.”