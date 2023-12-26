‘Operation Santa Claus holds special meaning for us’: Hong Kong’s Lan Kwai Fong Group spreads festive joy through contributions to annual charity drive
- Operation Santa Claus (OSC) excels in supporting wide range of NGOs, benefiting underprivileged families and children, chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group Allan Zeman says
- This year, the group donated special items to OSC’s online charity auction, which concluded on December 13
Allan Zeman, chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group and owner of Paradise Properties Group in Thailand, believes that the festive season of Christmas is the perfect time to spread joy and bring happiness to people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.
One of the ways in which the Lan Kwai Fong Group has participated in charitable endeavours during the festive season is by donating to Operation Santa Claus (OSC), an annual charity drive organised by the Post and public broadcaster RTHK.
“OSC holds a special meaning for us. Christmas should be a time of joy and togetherness, regardless of nationality or culture,” Zeman said.
“At Lan Kwai Fong, our mission is to bring happiness to people. Supporting OSC allows us to extend that mission and make a positive impact on the community during the festive season.”
This year, the entertainment, travel and hospitality services group donated special items to OSC’s online charity auction, which concluded on December 13, with all proceeds of HK$12,750 (US$1,786) going directly to support the annual drive.
The prizes included a tasting dinner for two at Kyoto Joe, a seven-course tasting dinner for two at Aria, a weekend brunch for four at Porterhouse and a stay for four at Andara Resort & Villas in Phuket, Thailand.
Zeman said OSC had excelled in supporting a wide range of NGOs, benefiting underprivileged families and children, including those who lived in subdivided flats, the elderly living alone and the homeless.
“Through its efforts, OSC has made a significant impact in addressing these pressing social challenges, ultimately improving the lives of those in need,” he said.
The group also held a pet-friendly charity event called “pawfect match party: a festive blend of fun and charity” on December 17, with the aim of bringing together dog lovers and enthusiasts for a fun-filled gathering, while also raising funds for the Dog Rescue Action International Charity.
As well as supporting OSC, the group has also lent a helping hand to other local charities and NGOs, such as the Community Chest of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation.
The Lan Kwai Fong Group has established the non-profit Lan Kwai Fong Association, with the aim of fostering a supportive community for local businesses.
Zeman, a long-time resident of Hong Kong, was recently given the Lifetime Achievement Award at the DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards for his contributions to the city, including transforming Lan Kwai Fong into one of Asia’s most renowned nightlife districts.
OSC has raised HK$369 million to support the Hong Kong community through 338 charitable projects since 1988.