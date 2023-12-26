“We commenced an immediate on-site investigation as soon as we were notified of the accident and issued a suspension notice to the contractor concerned, suspending the use of the refuse tipper,” a spokesman for the department said.

The Labour Department on Tuesday said it was “highly concerned” about the fatal accident at the North East New Territories Landfill in Ta Kwu Ling, adding the death of the 60-year-old man was saddening.

Hong Kong authorities have ordered a contractor to stop using a refuse tipper after a worker who was trapped between the machine and a truck at a landfill site died on Christmas Day.

“The contractor cannot resume the use of the refuse tipper until the [department] is satisfied that measures to abate the relevant risks have been taken.”

Police on Monday said they received a report from a colleague of the deceased at around 2pm that the victim was caught between the rear of a refuse container tractor and a refuse tipper. He was unconscious when his colleagues pulled him free.

The man was pronounced dead at North District Hospital in Sheung Shui at around 3pm.

He was an employee of a contractor operating the North West New Territories Transfer Station at the landfill site.

The department on Monday said it had sent personnel to the scene shortly after being notified, stressing an investigation was being conducted.

“We will complete the investigation as soon as possible to identify the cause of the accident, ascertain the liability of the duty holders and recommend improvement measures,” the department spokesman said the following day.

He added that the department would take action if there were any work safety violations.

According to the general duty provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance, employers are required to provide safe working environments, plant and work systems for their employees.

Those who violate provisions can face two years in jail and a maximum fine of HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) on conviction upon indictment, or six months in prison and HK$3 million on summary conviction.

The department urged employers to provide a safe workplace and called on employees to also implement all safety measures and properly use provided personal protective equipment to protect themselves and others.

The Environmental Protection Department said on Monday that it had immediately asked the contractor to fully cooperate with the Labour Department in its investigation into the accident and submit a report within five days.

It added it would also probe the death of the worker separately, noting it had reached out to the man’s family to offer condolences and provide help.

Emergency compensation would also be provided to his family by the contractor.