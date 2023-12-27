The fair raised HK$560,000 (US$71,666) for charitable organisations and campaigns including Operation Santa Claus (OSC), an annual fundraising drive held by the Post and public broadcaster RTHK.

More than 100 volunteers took part in the “Il Mercatino di Iwa” charity fair, organised by the Italian Women’s Association (IWA), on December 2 at the Duchess of Kent Children’s Hospital at Sandy Bay.

Shoppers flocked to the biggest Italian charity fair in Hong Kong on a recent Saturday, snapping up goods and indulging in treats.

“The proceeds will enable IWA to sponsor projects for different charities located in Hong Kong, mainland China and Cambodia, on top of the projects or charities selected by [OSC],” association president Federica Betteto said.

The “Il Mercatino di Iwa” charity fair raised HK$560,000 for charity. Photo: Handout

She added all unsold items were distributed to charities at the end of the event.

At the market, fairgoers checked out a wide range of clothes, footwear, fashion accessories, toys and home appliances. Others feasted on an array of dishes, including Italian fare, such as pasta and pizza, at the food court.

“This year we’re very happy to welcome the return of the food court,” Betteto said.

The sale of food and drinks for consumption at the market was suspended in the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IWA has held the charity fair every year since 1983, except for 2020 when the event was suspended due to the pandemic.

This year’s products were donated by more than 50 companies in Hong Kong, mostly of Italian origin, but also included home-grown businesses and firms with links to other countries. The fair attracted visitors of different nationalities, alongside Italians and locals.

“This is another sign that our charity market has expanded beyond the Italian community, ” Betteto said.

“Our Mercatino has become a regular event every year for the Hong Kong community,” she said. “A huge line of people gathered outside the entrance gate much earlier than the opening time.”

Il Mercatino and OSC have collaborated since 2018.

“Working with OSC is a source of inspiration for our association, given the similar nature of our work. Cooperation with OSC enables us to get to know a greater variety of charities registered in Hong Kong,” she said, adding that it helped the association identify non-governmental organisations that needed help.

Among the product donors was Bright View Trading – IF&B, a subsidiary of Italy’s Cremonini Group.

“Our company donated cured meats, cheeses and sauces for making sandwiches, soft drinks and dry products,” general manager Michele Bernacchia said.

“I personally contribute by volunteering in the food court’s kitchen. And my family came to the market like they do every year to buy Christmas gifts for relatives and friends.”

“I like to support and contribute for the good of less fortunate people,” he said.

Fellow volunteer Mike D’Angelo was equally thrilled.

“Participating in Mercatino is challenging but really rewarding. You know that you are doing something for the Hong Kong community. At the end of the day, you feel exhausted but happy,” he said.

“The best part is that everyone goes home saying, ‘See you next year!’”

OSC is funding 15 charitable projects of worthy causes this year. Since its launch in 1988, the campaign has raised HK$369 million to support the local community through 338 projects.