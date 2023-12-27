Hong Kong hiker, 67, dies after falling down stairs on her way to admire red foliage in Tai Lam Country Park
- Woman passed out after falling on a hiking trail in Tai Lam Country Park, her friend told police
- The 67-year-old, who had underlying medical conditions, was climbing stairs when she fell, police say
A 67-year-old hiker died on Wednesday after falling down stairs while she was on her way to admire spectacular red foliage in a Hong Kong country park.
Police said a friend of the woman made a report at 12.30pm that she had passed out after falling on a hiking trail in Tai Lam Country Park in the New Territories.
The woman, who had underlying medical conditions, was climbing stairs when she fell, police said.
Officers arrived at the scene and the woman was sent to Pok Oi Hospital in Yuen Long where she was declared dead at around 1.30pm.
An autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.
The country park is popular in winter with hikers, who brave the cold to admire the red leaves of sweet gum trees along the Tai Tong section. The leaves change colour between November and January before gradually falling off the trees.
A Post reporter on Christmas Day saw almost 1,000 hikers passing through the section over a two-hour period.