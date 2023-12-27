A 67-year-old hiker died on Wednesday after falling down stairs while she was on her way to admire spectacular red foliage in a Hong Kong country park.

Police said a friend of the woman made a report at 12.30pm that she had passed out after falling on a hiking trail in Tai Lam Country Park in the New Territories.

The woman, who had underlying medical conditions, was climbing stairs when she fell, police said.

The sweet gum trees in the country park’s Tai Tong section are popular with sightseers. Photo: Sam Tsang

Officers arrived at the scene and the woman was sent to Pok Oi Hospital in Yuen Long where she was declared dead at around 1.30pm.