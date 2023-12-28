“The run is a fun-filled event where participants come together to play games and have a great time,” Hope said. “While it’s less focused on competition, some individuals still enjoy the thrill of a little friendly competition during the run.”

Participants of “Santa Hash” gathered at Lai Chi Kok Park on December 9 for a run similar to the old English game of hare and hounds, in which a “hare” lays a trail with paper and chalk for the other competitors, known as “hashers”, according to organiser Mark Hope.

About 140 runners in Christmas outfits joined an annual cross-country run in Hong Kong earlier this month to raise money for a charity drive.

Many of the runners also chose to buy raffle tickets, further contributing to the fundraising efforts. Some people who were unable to join due to time constraints still made generous donations, according to Hope.

Through various sources of donations, all proceeds of about HK$60,000 (US$7,682) went directly to OSC.

“Over the years, the event has evolved into a cherished tradition that combines the joy of running with the spirit of giving. It’s all in support of OSC’s mission to help not only children but also many others in need,” Hope said.

The annual run has become a unifying event that brings together people from various countries and cultures. Participants from different backgrounds all come together for the cause.

Hope, now in his 50s, grew up in Hong Kong as the son of a former British army member. In the 1970s, he attended a primary school in Kowloon Tong before returning to the United Kingdom for secondary school and university.

He returned to Hong Kong in 1989 and participated in the first Santa Hash event, eventually taking on the role of organiser in subsequent years.

“I’ve spent the majority of my life here in Hong Kong, and I have a deep-rooted desire to see this city thrive. That’s why my team and I are committed to making contributions year after year,” he said.

He said he was grateful to Mike Jones, the co-organiser of the event, Leslie Cheung, for ordering and delivering the drinks, and Emma McGovern and Jon Timms, for managing the donations.

Since its launch in 1988, OSC has raised HK$369 million to support the Hong Kong community through 338 projects. Fifteen charitable projects of worthy causes are being funded this year.