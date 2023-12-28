A worker has died after he was trapped under an elevating platform near Hong Kong International Airport.

Police said they received a call at 12.49pm on Thursday from a worker saying the man was unconscious after being trapped under a 10-metre-long (33-foot) elevating platform that weighed 10 tonnes.

The incident occurred at a ground support engineering company on 7 Catering Road West near the airport.

A police spokesman said the Fire Services Department had dispatched a disaster rescue team and North Lantau Hospital had sent personnel to the scene.