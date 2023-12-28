Advertisement
Hong Kong workers and labour rights
Hong Kong worker dies after being trapped under elevating platform
- Victim was trapped under 10-metre-long elevating platform, according to police report
- Incident occurred at ground support engineering company near airport
A worker has died after he was trapped under an elevating platform near Hong Kong International Airport.
Police said they received a call at 12.49pm on Thursday from a worker saying the man was unconscious after being trapped under a 10-metre-long (33-foot) elevating platform that weighed 10 tonnes.
The incident occurred at a ground support engineering company on 7 Catering Road West near the airport.
3 Hong Kong workers die in ‘darkest day’ for construction industry
A police spokesman said the Fire Services Department had dispatched a disaster rescue team and North Lantau Hospital had sent personnel to the scene.
He added the worker was later certified dead at the scene and further information on the victim was not currently available.
