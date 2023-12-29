OSC is an annual charity drive organised by the Post and public broadcaster RTHK. In addition to IBEL, it is supporting 15 other charitable organisations this year.

The “edutainment” activity, which was held on December 9 for children aged from nine to 16 years old, was a collaboration between Chinachem Group, Operation Santa Claus (OSC) and one of its beneficiaries, Integrated Brilliant Education (IBEL).

A group of ethnic minority children in Hong Kong joined a bus tour earlier this month to learn about the city’s historic buildings as part of a community service project spearheaded by a property developer to promote inclusivity and youth development.

Chinachem Group has supported OSC as a major donor for three years in a row, while IBEL, which educates and empowers underprivileged non-Chinese speaking students, has been a beneficiary NGO since 2021.

The children were treated to a guided tour of the Central Market that delved into the history and revitalisation of the landmark. Photo: Handout

During the bus tour, the children learned about the city’s heritage buildings and the history of areas such as Sham Shui Po, West Kowloon Cultural District, Tsim Sha Tsui and the revitalised Central Market.

“The fantastic event we had today embodies our commitment to fostering a nurturing and inclusive environment,” said Manoj Dhar, co-founder and CEO of IBEL, noting that teaching children from ethnic minority groups was not just about enhancing language skills, but also fostering cultural appreciation and social integration.

“The bus tour, which provided the children with the opportunity to explore the vibrant Christmas displays in the Yau Tsim Mong district and visit the Central Market, offered an invaluable educational experience that will leave a lasting impression on their young minds,” he said.

Sajani, a 10-year-old Nepalese student from IBEL, who sat in the front row of the open bus, expressed her excitement about the tour, comparing it to the thrill of riding a roller coaster. The outing marked her first trip to Hong Kong Island.

June Ng, corporate communications manager at Chinachem Group, said their sustainable development themes for this year included a focus on inclusivity and youth development, and the collaboration with OSC had helped them connect with the right NGOs, such as IBEL.

“Such a partnership helps Chinachem Group expand its impact and engage with a wider range of local non-profit organisations dedicated to making a difference in the community,” she said.

The group’s collaboration with OSC this year has engaged various volunteers, including not only its employees but also members of CCG Hearts – its rewards programme that aims to inspire individuals to make a positive impact on their community. In addition to earning points through spending, members can also receive rewards by taking part in acts of kindness.

“Volunteering with OSC stems from a deep-seated belief in spreading love – a gift that everyone deserves,” Ng said.

Since its launch in 1988, OSC has raised HK$369 million to support the Hong Kong community through 338 projects. Fifteen charitable projects of worthy causes are being funded this year.