More than 100 wood fossils up to 5.3 million years old have gone on display in a Hong Kong park, where visitors are allowed to touch the ancient remains.

The fossils, collected by the late Nina Wang Kung Yu-sum, a billionaire and chairwoman of Chinachem Group, were unveiled on Friday, when the first phase of the park redesign to show off the fossils was opened free of charge to the public.

Chinachem, which created the Nina Park in Tsuen Wan, said more than 100 pieces of museum-grade wood fossils would be on display, the largest collection of its type in an urban park in Asia.