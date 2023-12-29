The department had also “initiated prosecution procedures” against owners or owners’ corporations linked to another 90 buildings, and was considering legal action in connection with 360 other locations.

The Buildings Department on Friday said the court had sent summons to owners of 20 properties as of December 15, with two cases leading to fines ranging from HK$3,100 to HK$4,500 (US$396 to US$575).

Hong Kong authorities have taken the owners of 20 old buildings to court for failing to comply with compulsory inspection orders on time, while those linked to another 450 properties are also in the government’s cross hairs.

“We will further talk to these cases that have made zero progress or given no response to understand their situations and difficulties,” it said. “We will strive to assist them. If there is still no progress, we will consider launching prosecution procedures.”

In 2012, the government rolled out the mandatory building inspection scheme that required owners’ corporations of properties aged 30 years and above to appoint a registered inspector within three months of receiving statutory notices. A review must be carried out within six months of the order.

Building repairs also needed to be finished within a year of receiving a notice.

Sites that lack owners’ corporations have 15 months to complete the whole process.

Under the Buildings Ordinance, anyone who fails to comply with an order faces a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and up to one year in prison. Offenders must also pay HK$5,000 per day until the order is carried out.

Following a spike in falling concrete incidents in July, the department that month identified 2,700 blocks as having failed to comply with mandatory inspection orders on time, including the 20 buildings taken to court and the 450 cases to be followed up on.

The department said 1,020 of the remaining 2,230 cases had hired inspectors and contractors or commenced the required checks or repairs, while another 180 sites had fulfilled the government orders.

Some 810 properties fell under the scope of government bodies, such as the Urban Renewal Authority, it added.

The department said it had also invoked statuary powers to inspect or repair 190 buildings, with property owners who failed to organise a response set to foot the bill.

The remaining 30 blocks were awaiting updated inspection orders due to changes in ownership.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu used his annual policy address in October to call for a review of local building laws, with his proposals including streamlining prosecution procedures and increasing fines against those who fail to comply with inspection orders.

The government has listed a review of the regulations within 2024 as a key performance indicator.

Authorities are also reviewing a subsidy scheme for buildings subjected to compulsory inspections, with officials aiming to announce further details in the first quarter of 2024.