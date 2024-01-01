A voltage dip across parts of Hong Kong’s New Territories trapped more than a dozen residents in lifts and set off fire alarms on New Year’s Day.

The Fire Services Department on Monday said it had received 20 reports of people trapped in lifts between 3.13pm and 3.55pm in Kwai Chung, Tsuen Wan, Tsing Yi, Ma On Shan and Sha Tin. Another five fire incident reports were also filed in Tsing Yi.

Firefighters are conducting rescue operations for those trapped in the lifts.

Firefighters conduct rescue operations at the scene. Photo: Facebook/ @Lo Yuen-ting

A video circulating online showed a huge cloud of smoke billowing from an electrical substation, owned by electricity company CLP Power and surrounded by a few residential estates.

Officers found no signs of smoke or fire when they arrived at the scene.