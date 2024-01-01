Voltage dip spanning parts of Hong Kong’s New Territories traps at least 20 people in lifts, sets off fire alarms
- Video circulating online shows huge cloud of smoke billowing from a facility owned by electricity company CLP
- Fire department is inspecting the facility, rescuing people trapped in lifts
A voltage dip across parts of Hong Kong’s New Territories trapped more than a dozen residents in lifts and set off fire alarms on New Year’s Day.
The Fire Services Department on Monday said it had received 20 reports of people trapped in lifts between 3.13pm and 3.55pm in Kwai Chung, Tsuen Wan, Tsing Yi, Ma On Shan and Sha Tin. Another five fire incident reports were also filed in Tsing Yi.
Firefighters are conducting rescue operations for those trapped in the lifts.
A video circulating online showed a huge cloud of smoke billowing from an electrical substation, owned by electricity company CLP Power and surrounded by a few residential estates.
Officers found no signs of smoke or fire when they arrived at the scene.
The fire department and CLP are inspecting the facility.
A section of Nga Ying Chau Street has been cordoned off for safety reasons.
District councillor Lo Yuen-ting, who arrived at the scene, said on social media that the conditions inside the facility were “under control” and unlikely to trigger a power outage.