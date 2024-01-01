Nepalese man drowns while swimming off one of Hong Kong’s outlying islands

The swim had been arranged and supervised by staff at the drug rehabilitation centre, where the victim went for voluntary treatment, the source added.

The Nepalese man, a Hong Kong resident, had gone swimming with other people from Shek Kwu Chau Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre around 12.30pm on Monday, according to a source familiar with the situation.

A 46-year old man is believed to have drowned on Monday off a Hong Kong outlying island where he went for a drug treatment programme, the Post has learned

About 10 minutes into the swim, another man who joined the activity found the victim, surnamed Gurung, floating on the water and unresponsive, the source said. The other swimmer alerted nearby staff, who immediately called police.

Marine police and a Government Flying Service helicopter were dispatched to the scene. The man was airlifted by helicopter to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan, where he was pronounced dead at around 2pm.

Police said he was believed to have drowned.

Officers said they were still determining whether the death was “suspicious” and warranted further investigation, the source said, adding that CCTV cameras had captured the incident.

Shek Kwu Chau is a small outlying island west of Cheung Chau. The island is a restricted area that can be visited only by those with a special permit.

The treatment centre provides rehabilitation services for drug abusers on a voluntary basis, and is run by the Society for the Aid and Rehabilitation of Drug Abusers.

The Post has reached out to the organisation for comment.

The Government Flying Service responded to about 37 drowning incidents throughout 2023, according to latest statistics available on its website.

According to a 2019 report by the Department of Health, around 40 people drown each year in Hong Kong. Nearly 74 per cent of victims were male and the average age was 57.

Last August, a 19-year-old drowned after he went for a swim at a popular natural pool in Sai Kung East Country Park, after splitting off from his three friends.

Earlier in June, two men drowned in separate incidents on the same day while engaging in water sports in the same area.