“When there are large-scale activities, it is obvious that the clearance capacity of the control points is insufficient,” Starry Lee Wai-king, a member of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, told a radio programme.

Thousands of mainland tourists were left stranded at a train station or delayed at the border in the early hours of Monday as they returned home from New Year’s Eve celebrations that drew 223,000 tourists to the city.

Transport authorities on Tuesday also said they would consider introducing designated lanes for cross-border buses near checkpoints after operators lamented that traffic congestion had hindered their efforts to clear the crowds.

Hong Kong should be able to extend the opening hours of more control points with mainland China for the coming Lunar New Year holiday to prevent a repeat of a post-New Year’s Eve stranding of thousands of visitors, according to the city’s sole delegate to the nation’s top legislative body.

“We have proposed it previously and now is actually the right time to extend the hours of railway checkpoints during holidays and gradually increase the 24-hour customs clearance arrangements at control points,” she said, expressing confidence the move could be implemented during the Lunar New Year holiday next month.

Lee urged the government to extend the 24-hour customs clearance to more crossings such as Liantang-Heung Yuen Wai and Shenzhen Bay.

Authorities should also further simplify arrangements by taking reference from Macau, which conducted a single customs clearance for travellers with their mainland counterparts, she added.

She also called on authorities to extend the hours of rail services during occasions such as the New Year holiday, when cross-border travel was likely to surge.

“We need an overall review to ensure that tourists have a good experience,” she said.

Starry Lee, a member of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, says Hong Kong authorities should be able to extend the opening hours of more control points with mainland China for the Lunar New Year. Photo: Sam Tsang

Ken Wong Pak-kin, principal transport officer of the Transport Department, said the number of tourists heading across the border right after the New Year’s Eve fireworks exceeded expectations.

Wong said the Huanggang checkpoint normally recorded a total of about 30,000 arrival and departure trips a day, but handled more than 26,000 departures from Hong Kong to Shenzhen between midnight and 6am on Monday, with the congestion appearing between 2am and 3am.

He said the department would review how to improve the arrangements at checkpoints to make the operation of cross-border buses smoother, including designating lanes for them. He also called on operators to step up publicity to better inform mainland tourists of the city’s transport arrangements.

Freeman Cheung Kim-ping, secretary of the Hong Kong Guangdong Boundary Crossing Bus Association, said that despite service frequencies being strengthened, the congestion on roads and crossings by the presence of too many private cars had impacted operations.

Buses ran every five to 10 minutes on New Year’s Eve, more frequently than the usual 15 to 20 minutes, he said.

Cheung also urged authorities to have designated lanes for cross-border buses at control points.

The crowd at the Lok Ma Chau checkpoint after the New Year’s Eve celebration. Photo: Xiaohongshu/乐书叶

Lawmaker Michael Tien Puk-sun asked authorities to consider ways to get tourists to consume more by staying in the city for more than a day, rather than heading home overnight.

“There are many tourist attractions in Hong Kong,” he said. “If the government departments organise activities on both New Year’s Eve and the first day of the New Year, they may leave in the afternoon instead, and that will benefit the city’s economy,” he said.

The “New Year, New Legend” fireworks display, which kicked off at midnight and lasted about 12 minutes, drew 479,000 revellers to both sides of Victoria Harbour, according to the Tourism Board.

According to the Immigration Department, 195,888 visitors from the mainland came to the city on Sunday, accounting for 87 per cent of total tourist arrivals.

Despite MTR train services operating throughout the night, services to the border stations of Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau Spur Line checkpoints were unavailable overnight, resulting in crowds of people gathering at the Sheung Shui stop to wait for the first cross-border train on Monday morning.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung on Monday said that besides having existing control points that operated 24 hours a day, the government was discussing with mainland authorities about extending the arrangement to other checkpoints.