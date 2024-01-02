At least two of Hong Kong’s largest travel agencies have cancelled or diverted planned tours to the Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa in the wake of a powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6.

Travel agency WWPKG on Tuesday wrote on its Facebook page that all of this month’s trips to the hard-hit city of Wajima in Ishikawa would be cancelled over safety concerns.

Customers can change tour plans, keep fees for future services or ask for full refunds, according to the agency.

At least 30 people were killed after a powerful earthquake hit Japan. Photo: Kyodo News via AP

At least 30 people have died in the quake that rocked Japan’s central regions on New Year’s Day.