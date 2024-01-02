2 leading Hong Kong travel agents cancel or divert planned trips to Japan’s earthquake-hit Ishikawa
- Travel agency WWPKG says customers can change tour plans, keep fees for future services or ask for full refunds
- EGL Tours will allow clients to change destination but not cancel bookings or seek refunds
At least two of Hong Kong’s largest travel agencies have cancelled or diverted planned tours to the Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa in the wake of a powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6.
Travel agency WWPKG on Tuesday wrote on its Facebook page that all of this month’s trips to the hard-hit city of Wajima in Ishikawa would be cancelled over safety concerns.
Customers can change tour plans, keep fees for future services or ask for full refunds, according to the agency.
At least 30 people have died in the quake that rocked Japan’s central regions on New Year’s Day.
The Japan Meteorological Agency had also issued a tsunami warning for Niigata, Toyama and Ishikawa prefectures, located along the Japanese coastline. The warning was lowered on Tuesday morning.
The earthquake that triggered tsunami waves of about one metre (3.3 feet) high also levelled buildings, caused a major fire and tore roads apart.
A 5.6-magnitude aftershock struck the area on Tuesday following the massive quake.
Steve Huen Kwok-chuen, executive director of travel agency EGL Tours, on Tuesday said that 16 tours, involving about 350 customers and with an original itinerary covering Ishikawa, were set to depart this month.
“Adjustment will be needed for these tours,” Huen told a radio programme. “They will not visit Ishikawa.”
He said his company would tell those customers about the updated itinerary as soon as possible on Tuesday.
Huen said customers who already booked tours to Ishikawa could choose to go to other parts of Japan but were not allowed to cancel bookings or seek refunds.
Hong Kong’s Immigration Department on Monday said it had not received any requests for help from city residents in Japan.