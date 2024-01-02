The actress thanked Todt’s son, Nicolas, and daughter-in-law Darina for making the couple “the happiest and proudest grandparents”.

The superstar, who launched her film career in Hong Kong, on Tuesday shared pictures on Instagram of her holding the feet of her step-grandson Maxime and in the company of her husband Jean Todt.

Movie icon Michelle Yeoh has become a “grandmother” after an eventful year in which she became the first Asian woman to win an Oscar and also got married.

“We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son Maxime on January 1, 2024,” Nicolas Todt wrote in a separate post. “Both mother and son are very well and we could not have started the year better! We are filled with happiness and blessed that life gave us this opportunity.”

Michelle Yeoh shared a picture of herself holding her newborn grandson’s feet. Photo: Instagram/michelleyeoh_official

Yeoh, 61, and her husband, 77, got married last July after they first met almost 20 years ago.

Jean Todt is a former CEO of Ferrari, while his 46-year-old son manages high-profile racing drivers such as Daniil Kvyat, Felipe Massa, Pastor Maldonado, James Calado and Charles Leclerc.

Nicolas Todt showed off a picture of him, his father and Yeoh beside Darina’s hospital bed and said the mother and baby were doing well.

Yeoh broke the news on Instagram on Tuesday and called her step-grandson “a little miracle on the first day of 2024”.

But some fans reacted with confusion and thought the baby was her son, with some of the 1,600 comments asking “how?” and “grandkids or kids?” and others saying “omg” and “what??!?”.

Yeoh sent out a second post on Tuesday and explained that Maxime was her step-grandson.

The movie icon last year won an Academy Award for best actress for her performance in science fiction film Everything Everywhere All At Once.