“I need to accept it but it’s so sad because my plan is to work here until my youngest son finishes college, maybe four or five years more,” the 51-year-old said. “But I can’t do it any more. It’s so hard for me.”

The mother-of-three said she loved the city and had originally planned to work for several more years to support the studies of her youngest son, who is a 20-year-old first-year university student majoring in computer science.

After working in Hong Kong for 19 years, Filipino domestic helper Norma Del Mundo Favorito was devastated when she was diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer.

Despite the agonising chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions, Favorito said she was grateful to her employer for covering her medical expenses and arranging for her husband to fly out to Hong Kong.

Her elder sister, who works as a domestic helper, had also stayed by her side and looked after her.

Norma Del Mundo Favorito and her husband, Raul Martinez Favorito, prepare to fly out from Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

But Favorito and unions representing domestic workers said that her case was rare and many others were fired after falling seriously ill, left with no access to affordable healthcare and forced to leave the city.

The situation has prompted labour groups to call for more protections for domestic helpers who develop serious health conditions.

Looking back over her own time as a domestic helper, Favorito said she left her hometown of Naga city for Hong Kong in 2004 and has worked for five different employers since then.

She would travel home once a year for the Christmas or summer holidays to spend two weeks with her husband, a 51-year-old part-time driver, and their three sons.

Favorito said she had felt everything was working out perfectly until she was diagnosed with stage-two cervical cancer in September and started undergoing treatment at Queen Mary Hospital.

“I cried a lot in hospital. I felt helpless and scared about the future,” she said. “But I’m thankful to those who have supported and helped me.”

She had been employed by an expat couple living in the Mid-Levels neighbourhood with their three-year-old son since 2021.

Favorito said the couple had offered to cover her medical expenses for private hospital checks, as the wait for public ones could take months, as well as visiting her in hospital and following up on her condition with doctors.

The pair also helped arrange for her husband to fly to Hong Kong in December to be with her, she added.

The employer of her elder sister, a local couple, also let her stay at their home in Yuen Long so her sibling could look after her, Favorito said.

The 51-year-old was later told her tumour had shrunk and she began to feel her appetite returning.

Singaporean homemaker Juliana Loh, Favorito’s employer, said she had previously called various NGOs and employment agencies for advice, only to learn that most people just sent their helpers home once they became seriously ill.

“It’s shocking to hear that because these women work so hard, they’re the pillars of our households,” she said.

Loh said she had paid more than HK$30,000 (US$3,840) for Favorito’s medical expenses and also launched a fundraising campaign in December to raise HK$400,000 to cover the 51-year-old’s future care and living expenses back in the Philippines.

“It’s just the right thing to do because my helper said to me ‘if you send me home, I’m going to die’,” she explained. Loh praised Favorito for keeping the household running, being a good cook and having a great relationship with the couple’s son.

Favorito and Loh agreed to wrap up her contract last month because of the former’s illness. Favorito and her husband then flew back home on December 27.

But Loh urged employers to ensure medical checks for those they employed included mammograms and Pap smears, as well as checking that medical insurance was up-to-date and covered critical illnesses.

She also called on NGOs in Hong Kong to step up health education for helpers.

There are more than 338,000 foreign domestic helpers in Hong Kong, with most coming from the Philippines and Indonesia.

The precarious position of foreign domestic helpers in the city was thrown into the spotlight in 2019, when Hongkongers reacted with outcry over Baby Jane Allas’ sacking after she had developed advanced cervical cancer.

The Filipino helper lost access to Hong Kong’s affordable public healthcare and could no longer remain in the city.

But Allas’ sister, who also worked as a domestic helper, teamed up with her own employer to raise funds for her sibling and gave her a place to stay so she could receive medical treatment in Hong Kong before returning to the Philippines.

In 2021, Allas died in Narra, Palawan from complications related to a kidney infection.

Indonesian Migrant Workers’ Union chairwoman Sringatin said the situation had worsened over the years despite Allas’ case and the sacking of sick helpers remained common among employers.

The union chair pointed to a case involving an Indonesian helper in her 30s who was fired by her employer in October, just before the woman was due to have a procedure to treat her kidney stones.

The woman was currently staying at a shelter and had filed a legal case against the employer, who she claimed had refused to pay for her medical expenses and wages during her sick leave, Sringatin added.

“When domestic workers have a serious illness or are very sick, employers usually don’t like it and terminate their contract,” she said. “There are some very rare cases where we found a good employer had let a domestic worker have treatment in Hong Kong.”

Sringatin also urged the government to amend policies requiring sacked helpers to leave within two weeks and grant those with severe medical conditions time to find a new employer and access to affordable public healthcare.

According to the Labour Department, the Employment Ordinance prohibits an employer from terminating an employee on paid sick leave, except in cases of summary dismissal due to serious misconduct.

Those found to have violated the ordinance can face a maximum fine of HK$100,000 and are required to pay compensation to the dismissed employee.

The department said domestic helpers who suspected their employment rights and benefits had been infringed could seek redress.

“The Labour Department is firmly committed to promoting a comprehensive understanding of employment rights and benefits among foreign domestic helpers,” it said.