Hong Kong fire engine slams into back of double-decker bus, leaving 10 injured

A fire engine slammed into the back of a bus in Hong Kong on Saturday, injuring 10 people aboard the double-decker vehicle.

The two vehicles were travelling in the fast lane of Castle Peak Road in the direction of Tuen Mun when they crashed at around 2pm near the Tai Wo Hau MTR station.

The fire engine was damaged on its left side. Photo: Dickson Lee

The left side of the fire engine’s windscreen was shattered and the front door on the same side forced ajar. The back of the bus was damaged.