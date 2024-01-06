Advertisement
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong fire engine slams into back of double-decker bus, leaving 10 injured
- Vehicles were travelling in fast lane of Castle Peak Road in direction of Tuen Mun when they crashed at around 2pm
- Nine passengers on bus and its driver sent to hospital after sustaining mild injuries
A fire engine slammed into the back of a bus in Hong Kong on Saturday, injuring 10 people aboard the double-decker vehicle.
The two vehicles were travelling in the fast lane of Castle Peak Road in the direction of Tuen Mun when they crashed at around 2pm near the Tai Wo Hau MTR station.
The left side of the fire engine’s windscreen was shattered and the front door on the same side forced ajar. The back of the bus was damaged.
Nine passengers aboard the bus and its driver sustained mild injuries, and were sent to Yan Chai Hospital for treatment.
Police cordoned off the site for further investigation.
