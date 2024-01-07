Beijing’s top envoy in Hong Kong, chief executive and officials welcome 11,000 people for first charity walk on mega bridge
- City leader John Lee and liaison office director Zheng Yanxiong attend opening ceremony for two-hour walk on Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
- Annual ‘Walk for Millions’ charity event run by Community Chest of Hong Kong to raise funds for member organisations providing family and child welfare services
Beijing’s top envoy in Hong Kong, the chief executive and government officials welcomed 11,000 people on Sunday for the first charity walk along the mega bridge connecting the city with Macau and mainland China’s Zhuhai.
The 55th anniversary of the annual “Walk for Millions” charity event gathered about 170 teams for the two-hour trek along the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, raising funds for community organisations.
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and Zheng Yanxiong, director of the central government’s liaison office, attended the opening ceremony as guests of honour.
“The participants were full of vitality and the atmosphere was very lively,” Lee said in a Facebook post after the event, which was run by the Community Chest of Hong Kong.
“These activities remind us to care for and help others, to bring positive change to society through our own power, and to build a better Hong Kong together.”
Other local officials, including justice secretary Paul Lam Ting-kwok, home affairs minister Alice Mak Mei-kuen and police chief Raymond Siu Chak-yee, were in attendance.
In a Facebook post, Lam said he joined a team of about 20 colleagues from the justice department for the 6km (4 miles) route that took participants from Scenic Hill Tunnel, along the Hong Kong Link Road and back to nearby Sha Lo Wan on Lantau Island.
The justice minister described it as a “rare opportunity” to “enjoy the views” of the mega bridge.
The Community Chest of Hong Kong said that all funds raised would go towards 24 of its member organisations providing family and child welfare services.
The charity walk followed the inaugural Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Half Marathon in November, in which 8,000 runners took part.
The 55km bridge was opened in 2018 to reduce travel times between the three cities and further connect Hong Kong to other Greater Bay Area cities. It is the longest sea crossing in the world.
The bay area is Beijing’s plan to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and nine southern mainland cities into an economic powerhouse.