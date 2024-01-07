Beijing’s top envoy in Hong Kong, the chief executive and government officials welcomed 11,000 people on Sunday for the first charity walk along the mega bridge connecting the city with Macau and mainland China’s Zhuhai.

The 55th anniversary of the annual “Walk for Millions” charity event gathered about 170 teams for the two-hour trek along the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, raising funds for community organisations.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and Zheng Yanxiong, director of the central government’s liaison office, attended the opening ceremony as guests of honour.

Liaison office chief Zheng Yanxiong (from left) and city leader John Lee at the opening ceremony. Photo: Dickson Lee

“The participants were full of vitality and the atmosphere was very lively,” Lee said in a Facebook post after the event, which was run by the Community Chest of Hong Kong.