“As society returns to normality and residents’ income stabilises, I think it is time to review public housing rents,” he said. “But it is too early to say the extent of the increase. The adjustment will be made based on changes in residents’ incomes.”

Billy Mak Sui-choi, chairman of the Housing Authority’s finance committee, on Monday said a review of rents would be conducted in the third quarter of this year.

Hong Kong’s main public housing provider has predicted it will rack up a deficit of more than HK$4 billion (US$512 million) in four years’ time for its rental operations arm, with officials saying they will consider raising rents as tenants’ incomes have stabilised.

According to the authority’s latest budget, the government body is expected to record a deficit of HK$1.17 billion for its public housing operations in the 2024-25 financial year if no rental adjustments were made, before ballooning to HK$4.28 billion in 2027-28.

A housing official has said a review of public housing rents is on the cards. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

This was despite the public housing provider recording a small surplus of HK$174 million in 2023-24 due to lower recurrent expenditure for daily maintenance and improving works, cleaning and security services.

The authority said it planned to build 110,000 public flats between 2023-24 to 2027-28, accounting for about a third of the government’s 10-year supply target.

But it anticipated the need for government subsidies to fund the completion of the remaining two-thirds expected to be built after 2027-28.

The government earlier said it had identified enough land to build 410,000 public flats, about 100,000 more than its target. Most of the homes aim to be completed between 2029-30 and 2033-34.

On Monday, the authority said the cost of building a public flat had increased from HK$760,000 to HK$920,000, while the price of constructing subsidised units offered under the Home Ownership Scheme had risen from HK$900,000 to HK$1.09 million.

“I think in the short-run, we don’t have the [financial] pressure because we do have some reserves at hand which is sufficient to support the construction plan in the coming years,” Mak said.

“But in the long-run, according to the government’s projection which required doubling the building of public housing, most probably the need for more resources will emerge in the latter part of the plan. I think that will be the year of 2028 and beyond.”

According to the budget, the authority also expected a surplus of HK$15 billion by March.

The figure represents a 26.7 per cent decrease from the original estimate, which the government body attributed to the completion of 1,600 subsidised sale flats ahead of schedule in 2022-2023.

Surplus levels were also predicted to drop to HK$4.9 billion next year due to the anticipated public housing operation deficit and a decrease in income from subsidised flat sales.

The authority anticipated that income from the latter would reach HK$2.2 billion as a result of expecting fewer sales of subsidised flats in 2024-25.

It also said its cash flow had reached HK$70.7 billion as of September 30 last year, as a result of construction fee cuts and subsidised housing sales, but predicted the figure would drop to HK$49.9 billion in 2024-25.

Cash flow was expected to increase to HK$59 billion in 2025-26, before falling to HK$51 billion in 2026-27 and then dropping to HK$40.6 billion by the end of March 2028.

The government previously warned that the average waiting time for a Hong Kong public rental flat would continue to rise in the first half of 2024, after the latest figure edged upwards to 5.6 years, the first increase in more than 12 months.

Lawmaker Scott Leung Man-kwong, who sits on the Legislative Council’s housing panel, said reviewing public housing rents every two years was a regular practice, but he doubted that the income of tenants had increased over the last few years.

“I don’t see much of an income increase, and any rental adjustment should not be seen as a way to address the deficit,” he said. He also urged the authority to seek alternative solutions, such as increasing the proportion of subsidised flats going up for sale.

The authority increased the public housing rent in October 2022 by 1.17 per cent, but tenants received a rent freeze in the first year of the rise.