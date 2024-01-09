Hong Kong authorities have told CLP Power to complete within this month an inspection of its electricity supply system in a district hit by two recent disruptions and review its citywide maintenance arrangements.

The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department said on Monday night it made the request at a meeting with the power firm earlier in the day, after hundreds of residents in Tsing Yi were affected by two electricity incidents in a week.

On Sunday, an 11kV underground cable joint failed at On Mei House in Cheung On Estate, leading to a partial power supply interruption affecting 388 customers for almost 1½ hours from 9.38am.

That incident followed one on New Year’s Day, when a voltage dip at a substation 200 metres (660 feet) away on Nga Ying Chau Street trapped more than a dozen residents in lifts and set off fire alarms in Kwai Chung, Tsuen Wan, Tsing Yi, Ma On Shan and Sha Tin.