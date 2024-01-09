Apology after Hong Kong’s Social Welfare Department reveals leak of English-language names of 1,300 applicants for disability support scheme
- About 1,300 English-language names of clients posted to internet after they were ‘improperly copied’ by contract staff member
- Department insists no evidence that other details, such as ID card numbers, dates of birth or contact details, were released
The Social Welfare Department said a contract staff member, who has since been fired, had “improperly copied” the Western-style names of applicants to the Special Care Subsidy Scheme of Persons with Severe Disabilities to the internet.
It said there was no evidence that identity card numbers, dates of birth or contact details of the people involved had been compromised.
“The [Social Welfare Department] expresses sincere apologies for the incident which has been reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data,” it said. “The [department] attaches great importance to safeguarding personal privacy.”
Officials added the department had already contacted the people affected to explain the incident.
Online platform Carousell violated Hong Kong privacy laws, watchdog finds
The Special Care Subsidy Scheme for Persons with Severe Disabilities was designed to help people who did not qualify for Comprehensive Social Security Assistance to pay expenses related to their care.
The privacy commissioner’s office confirmed it was aware of the breach and that it had started a compliance check.
It added that it had not received any inquiries or complaints about the incident by Tuesday, but added that victims of the leak should contact the commissioner’s office if necessary.
The privacy commissioner’s office month found that second-hand goods online platform Carousell had breached privacy laws after the discovery of personal information of more than 320,000 city users of the service for sale on the dark web.
Personal data of 25,000 Hongkongers at risk after cyberattack against watchdog
Hongkong Post reported in September last year that hackers had obtained about 7,200 email addresses of people subscribed to its electronic service function.
The Consumer Council a month earlier said personal information about as many as 25,000 people might have been compromised after the body was hit by a ransomware attack, which affected about 80 per cent of its computer systems.