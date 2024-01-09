“The [Social Welfare Department] expresses sincere apologies for the incident which has been reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data,” it said. “The [department] attaches great importance to safeguarding personal privacy.”

It said there was no evidence that identity card numbers, dates of birth or contact details of the people involved had been compromised.

The Social Welfare Department said a contract staff member, who has since been fired, had “improperly copied” the Western-style names of applicants to the Special Care Subsidy Scheme of Persons with Severe Disabilities to the internet.

Officials added the department had already contacted the people affected to explain the incident.

The Special Care Subsidy Scheme for Persons with Severe Disabilities was designed to help people who did not qualify for Comprehensive Social Security Assistance to pay expenses related to their care.

The privacy commissioner’s office confirmed it was aware of the breach and that it had started a compliance check.

It added that it had not received any inquiries or complaints about the incident by Tuesday, but added that victims of the leak should contact the commissioner’s office if necessary.

The latest leak came after fears about data privacy in Hong Kong were heightened in the wake of a string of serious data breaches last year.

The privacy commissioner’s office month found that second-hand goods online platform Carousell had breached privacy laws after the discovery of personal information of more than 320,000 city users of the service for sale on the dark web.

Hongkong Post reported in September last year that hackers had obtained about 7,200 email addresses of people subscribed to its electronic service function.

The Consumer Council a month earlier said personal information about as many as 25,000 people might have been compromised after the body was hit by a ransomware attack, which affected about 80 per cent of its computer systems.