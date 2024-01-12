5 light rail routes diverted in northwestern Hong Kong after crane truck hits overhead cable
- Cable near On Ting stop in Tuen Mun damaged by crane, MTR Corporation says
- Both directions of light rail routes 505, 507, 614, 614P and 751 have been diverted and will skip certain stops
Five light rail routes in northwestern Hong Kong have been diverted after a crane truck collided with an overhead cable.
The MTR Corporation on Friday said light rail services were disrupted after a cable near On Ting stop in Tuen Mun was damaged by a crane truck.
The company said it had reported the incident to police and was carrying out urgent repair work on the damaged cable.
“The repair is expected to take several hours, and hopefully it can be completed in the afternoon,” the company said in a statement.
Both directions of light rail routes 505, 507, 614, 614P and 751 have been diverted and will skip certain stops.
Police said they received a report at around 8.15am of a medium-sized truck colliding with a cable near the Yau Oi stop, resulting in some sparks.
Yau Oi and On Ting stops are close to each other.
No one was injured in the incident.
The rail operator is providing free shuttle bus services between Tuen Mun Ferry Pier and Sam Shing for affected passengers.