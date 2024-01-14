A Hong Kong brother and sister drowned on Sunday after she fell into the sea and two of her siblings staged a rescue attempt.

Two elder brothers tried to rescue her after she was swept away by waves when she fell into the water in the Tai Tau Chau area of Shek O.

The area where a woman and her brother died after she fell into the sea and was swept away. Another brother involved in the rescue attempt managed to swim to shore. Photo: Facebook@Jack Ho

A police spokesman said a male relative of the victims called police at about 1pm and told officers the younger sister had fallen into the water and her two elder brothers dived in after her.