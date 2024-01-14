Hong Kong brother and sister drown after she falls into sea and 2 siblings try to rescue her
- Brother dies in rescue attempt after two siblings dive into waters off Shek O to try and save sister
- Police say other brother involved in rescue bid managed to swim ashore and survived
A Hong Kong brother and sister drowned on Sunday after she fell into the sea and two of her siblings staged a rescue attempt.
Two elder brothers tried to rescue her after she was swept away by waves when she fell into the water in the Tai Tau Chau area of Shek O.
A police spokesman said a male relative of the victims called police at about 1pm and told officers the younger sister had fallen into the water and her two elder brothers dived in after her.
Emergency personnel later pulled two unconscious victims out of the water about 20 metres offshore.
The pair were rushed to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan, but they were declared dead just after 2pm.
Police said the other brother managed to swim ashore.
Officers are carrying out an investigation at the scene.