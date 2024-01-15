They formed long lines that snaked around the hall, which also featured photo booths dedicated to each of the 12 members.

Throngs of ticket-holders swarmed an exhibition hall at the venue as early as 5.30pm, three hours before the concert was scheduled to start, although the opening night was a weekday.

Fans, armed with LED light boards, banners and dolls representing their favourite members, took photos, exchanged home-made merchandise and chanted encouragement for their idols.

Fans show their allegiance to Mirror member Anson Kong as they wait at AsiaWorld-Expo for the group’s comeback concert series to start. Photo: Lo Hoi-ying

Mirror fans who spoke to the Post said they were excited that the group had made a comeback with a world tour.

They added they believed the band was mentally prepared to take to the stage again in the wake of the tragedy.

Individual Mirror members staged solo concerts last summer, and have performed as a group at one-off events, but this is the first time they have staged a concert series since the accident.

Chow, a 27-year-old who has been a fan for two years, attended the opening show of Mirror’s concert series in 2022 and will see four out of the 16 shows this time around.

She said did not notice anything wrong with the stage as she enjoyed the 2022 performance, but realised how risky the stage had been after she watched videos of a suspended bridge shaking and platforms failing to rise smoothly.

Chow, who works in catering, admitted the tragedy had left a scar on her, but she said she did not stop being a fan even during the group’s break from performances.

“After one and a half years, I believe Mirror is ready to overcome this together with their fans,” she said.

Another fan, Vicky Lee, said that she was looking forward to the concert because she had never seen the group perform live.

Lee, like many fans, said it was important that the performers were safe and felt confident they could perform without fear.

“Most of us do not care about extravagant effects or fireworks,” she said. “Their presence is enough.

“We just want both performers and audience to have a good time,” the 36-year-old said.

The moment a giant television screen broke free and plunged to the Hong Kong Coliseum stage, severely injuring dancer Mo Li. Another dancer, Chang Tsz-fung, suffered less serious injuries. Photo: Handout

The concert at the 14,000-seat venue at AsiaWorld-Expo in Chek Lap Kok is the first of a sold-out run of 16 shows.

Makerville, Mirror’s management company, earlier said it had hired independent engineering consultants for the shows and made safety a top priority.

AsiaWorld-Expo, owned by the Airport Authority, said strict checks would be carried out, including a review of all required documents and licences. Venue management added an engineer would inspect all the mechanical equipment and installations on stage before the performances started.

Mirror, Cantopop superstars, kept a low profile for several months after its last series of performances was cut short after the horror accident at Hong Kong Coliseum on July 28, 2022, the fourth night of a planned 12-concert run.

A large screen suspended over the stage broke free from its moorings, injuring two dancers, including Mo Li Kai-yin, who suffered severe spinal injuries and was left paralysed. Li is still in hospital and has undergone a series of operations, as well as rehabilitation treatment.

The other injured dancer, Chang Tsz-fung, suffered less serious injuries.

An investigation by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department later found that the concert organisers had submitted inaccurate information about installations at the venue and the professionals they hired had failed to ensure the fixtures were safe and secure.

Three employees of contractor Engineering Impact will in October face trial on charges of falsification of equipment information to get approval from the authorities.

The contractor was fined HK$220,000 (US$28,130) and Studiodanz, which hired the dancers, was fined HK$132,000 last November for breaches of occupational health and safety regulations and employee compensation law.

A third company facing charges related to the incident, Hip Hing Loong Stage Engineering, had its case adjourned until January 17.