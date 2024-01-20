A new mobile phone app designed by Hong Kong police to help find hikers in trouble in the countryside has been downloaded more than 4,000 times in two weeks and played a part in a rescue mission.

Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu Chak-yee urged Hongkongers to download the “HKSOS” app at its official launch ceremony on Saturday, noting the number of search and rescue cases involving country parks had risen steadily over the past five years, with figures for related injuries increasing fourfold.

Siu said the “HKSOS” application could automatically notify emergency contacts and the 999 call centre if individuals were unable to report incidents themselves.

Hikers can use the “HKSOS” app on their phone even if there is no mobile signal. Photo: Eugene Lee

The app can also utilise the “Signal Radar” patented technology, enabling rescue personnel to accurately detect the location of a distressed individual’s mobile phone from a remote distance regardless of whether it has signal reception or not.