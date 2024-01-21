The two previous editions of the race, held in February last year and October 2021, drew 37,000 and 18,500 runners, respectively.

The event marked a return to its pre-pandemic quota of 74,000 participants, of which about 22,000 took part in the full marathon, 21,500 in the half-marathon and 30,500 in the 10km race.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po also took part in the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon on Sunday, securing second place in a 2km (1.2 miles) race, which also involved other politicians and business leaders, with some saying that the event showed that the city was regaining its stride.

Hong Kong’s annual marathon has returned to its full capacity since the Covid-19 pandemic, as tens of thousands of runners raced through the city streets, praising the cool weather and positive atmosphere.

Authorities said that as of 1.30pm, 34 people had been sent to public hospitals. A 30-year-old participant who fainted at Tin Hau station after the race died despite immediate first aid and resuscitation efforts at Ruttonjee hospital in Wan Chai.

There were 841 runners who were injured, according to Dr Lam Kin-kwan, the marathon’s medical director.

The full marathon took racers across the city’s breadth, starting on Nathan Road and out past Tsing Yi, before looping back to Hong Kong Island via the Western Harbour Tunnel and concluding in Victoria Park.

Couple Will Chan, 30, and Michelle Lo Yee-yan, 33, who competed the 10km race together, said the event was “full of energy” due to the good weather and more participants compared with last year’s race.

“This year there was more cheering,” Lo said. “It gives you lots of support.”

Chan said that the disappearance of masks among spectators and other pandemic measures also contributed to the improved atmosphere in the city.

“It feels like things are coming back,” he said. “It’s a good feeling.”

Couple Will Chan (R), 30, and Michelle Lo, 33, after completing the 10km race. Photo: Connor Mycroft

Runners were greeted with cool and dry weather on Sunday morning, with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius when the races began at about 6am. Experts previously said such weather was ideal for running.

Hongkonger Alvin So Wai-chung, a 31-year-old investment banker who took part in the full marathon, also highlighted the “very good” atmosphere.

“This is the biggest event in Hong Kong,” he said. “I’m very happy to be here.”

So said he had stopped training over the past few years due to the pandemic but was motivated to start again after his friends took part in last year’s race.

He said he ran an average of 10km each day for the past year in preparation for the event, which paid off as he finished with a personal best of two hours and 57 minutes.

“I’m very proud of myself,” he said, adding that the good weather in the morning had made the “tough” route more manageable.

Duan Zhi Hua, a 43-year-old customer support specialist from Shanghai who came to the city to compete in the marathon, was also all smiles as he achieved a personal best, finishing the race in three hours and nine minutes.

“I’m very happy,” he said.

Actor Chow Yun-fat (middle) runs past Admiralty during the half marathon. Photo: Eugene Lee

Others competing in the races on Sunday included Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat, who reportedly completed the half-marathon in just over two hours and 26 minutes.

The finance chief also made an appearance as a “guest runner” in the 2km Leaders’ Cup, held after five years, stretching from the Wan Chai Sports Ground to Victoria Park.

Chan came second overall in the race, finishing the track in about 11 minutes. Business tycoon Peter Woo Kwong-ching came first and politician Bunny Chan Chung-bun claimed the third spot.

Property and entertainment magnate Allan Zeman, who also participated in the Leaders’ Cup, said that the return of the marathon in full showed that the city was back on the map.

“The marathon is very important for Hong Kong because it symbolises togetherness [and that] Hong Kong is free,” he said. “It lifts our spirits.”

Zeman said it was encouraging that Hong Kong had attracted elite runners, adding that sports would be a big pull for the city in the future.

“Sports is now a very big thing for Hong Kong and you’re going to see more and more sports events,” he said, noting that next month football legend Lionel Messi is scheduled to play in the city for an exhibition match with Inter Miami CF.

Additional reporting by Lars Hamer