Hong Kong’s Shaw Foundation teams up with Operation Santa Claus for charity drive

“But what one organisation can do is limited. So we hope to influence more people to work together and do good to make a bigger impact.”

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, Hong Kong’s economy is facing big challenges and charities are having difficulties raising funds,” Shaw Foundation chairman Raymond Chan Wai-man said.

A major charitable foundation in Hong Kong has stressed the importance of collaboration and the pursuit of sustainable development to maximise the impact of philanthropic efforts.

The foundation, which was established in 1973 by late entertainment magnate Run Run Shaw, recently became a new major donor to Operation Santa Claus (OSC) after it contributed HK$200,000 (US$25,560).

Raymond Chan, chairman of the Shaw Foundation, has said the organisation hopes to influence more people to work together and do good to make a bigger impact. Photo: Handout

OSC is an annual fundraising initiative by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK, which brings businesses, schools, NGOs and the public together to support charitable projects.

OSC’s recent fundraising drive contributed to 15 worthy causes. The campaign has raised HK$369 million for 338 projects in support of the local community since its launch in 1988.

“Through the OSC network, we hope to better understand the needs of the community and share our philanthropic philosophies and ideas with more people,” Chan said. “We want to influence more people to give back to society.”

The foundation also said it hoped that successful local entrepreneurs would be among those giving back to the community, in a manner similar to the organisation’s founder.

Chan compared the foundation’s work with that of OSC, which also focused on helping smaller and less-established charities.

“We are putting an increasing focus on NGOs that are neglected and have inadequate resources,” he said. “Our work has five main pillars: education, healthcare, scientific advancement, arts and culture, as well as community development.”

OSC fundraising efforts also focus on some of the same areas, such as education, community development and healthcare.

On the healthcare front, Chan said the foundation was a long-time supporter of local hospitals.

“Now we are also sponsoring research by Professor Yuen Kwok-yung’s team that aims to enable Hong Kong to cope better if a new virus breaks out,” he said, referring to the top microbiologist at the University of Hong Kong who joined other experts in helping the government to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chan said the foundation was also contributing to the education sector by working alongside universities to develop a science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics-based, or STEAM, curriculum “to nurture well-rounded young talent for Hong Kong to prepare for the challenges and opportunities ahead”.

“In a similar vein, we have organised the Shaw Prize for 20 years to recognise scientific achievements,” he added.

The foundation has partnered with various organisations to boost community development efforts and support underprivileged residents.

The organisation is also a patron of arts and culture, using its facilities such as Shaw Studios and co-working space Shaw Creative Hub to foster aspiring filmmakers.

Sustainability is another part of the foundation’s agenda, with the organisation going beyond offering immediate financial help to those in need.

“We care about sustainable development for charities and projects,” Chan said. “Donations alone may not have a long-lasting impact. So we also want to help them develop sustainably.”

The chairman said the foundation was considering adopting an impact investment strategy by which some funded projects could produce positive change and still generate financial returns for reinvestment. “Impact investment is catching on,” he added.

Chan said the foundation generally conducted in-depth assessments before deciding whether to support a project, helping to ensure the donated funds would be well used.