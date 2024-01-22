The batch was distributed locally by Integrated Market Services Asia, carrying a best before date of December 1, 2024, and batch number OOY4233553.

The product “Milk Chocolate with Honey and Almond Nougat” bars (100 grams) imported from Switzerland might contain “plastic foreign matter” and the public and businesses should not consume or sell them, the Centre for Food Safety said on Monday.

Hong Kong authorities have warned consumers against eating a batch of Toblerone chocolate from Switzerland due to potential plastic contamination.

A spokesman for the centre said it was notified by the manufacturer’s Hong Kong representative that the product was being voluntarily recalled.

The importer and distributor also confirmed to the authority that a recall was initiated and the affected batch had already been removed from shelves.

Those who purchased the chocolate bars could contact the importer and distributor’s hotline at 2848 0808 for further information, the centre said.

“The centre is continuing investigations and will update traders on the incident,” the spokesman said.

In May, the public was warned about the possible presence of glass particles in “Traditional Chocolate Mousse” produced by Marie Morin and imported from France by City’super.