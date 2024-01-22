Runner who died after Hong Kong marathon was ‘mainland Chinese engineer who came via talent scheme’
- Source says man who collapsed near platform escalator at Tin Hau MTR station near finish line in Causeway Bay identified as Zhang Zhichong
- Zhang had been in Hong Kong for two years after arriving through talent admission scheme administered by Immigration Department, insider adds
A 30-year-old man who died after joining the Hong Kong Marathon on Sunday has been identified as a mainland Chinese engineer who came to the city via a talent admission scheme two years ago, the Post has learned.
A source said the man who collapsed near a platform escalator at the Tin Hau MTR station near the finish line at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay had been identified as Zhang Zhichong.
He was discovered around noon, still wearing his running clothes and with his number bib, after running the half marathon.
He was immediately taken to Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai but was pronounced dead on arrival just after 1pm on the same day.
The insider said Zhang had been in Hong Kong for two years after arriving through one of the talent admission schemes administered by the Immigration Department.
The Hong Kong, China Association of Athletics Affiliates, one of the co-organisers of the race, confirmed that Zhang had participated in the half-marathon but did not disclose his identity.
Lobo Louie Hung-tak, associate head of the health and physical education department at the Education University of Hong Kong, earlier said the likelihood of a fatality among marathon runners was about one in 100,000.
Most of the deaths were related to hidden and congenital heart issues, he added, and suggested that runners have a thorough heart examination before a race.
The incident marks the sixth fatality in the history of the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon, which began in 1997. Deaths occurred in 2018, 2017, 2015, 2012, and 2006.