A 30-year-old man who died after joining the Hong Kong Marathon on Sunday has been identified as a mainland Chinese engineer who came to the city via a talent admission scheme two years ago, the Post has learned.

A source said the man who collapsed near a platform escalator at the Tin Hau MTR station near the finish line at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay had been identified as Zhang Zhichong.

He was discovered around noon, still wearing his running clothes and with his number bib, after running the half marathon.

Runners along the Island Eastern Corridor. The Hong Kong, China Association of Athletics Affiliates, one of the co-organisers of the race, confirmed Zhang Zhichong had participated in the half-marathon. Photo: Elson Li

He was immediately taken to Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai but was pronounced dead on arrival just after 1pm on the same day.