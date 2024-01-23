“With a view [of] ensuring a proper balance between facilitating the entry of genuine visitors and the need to safeguard the integrity of immigration control, the visa policy is subject to constant review,” a department spokesman said.

The Immigration Department on Tuesday said visitors from the country in transit who remained in the airside area would also require a visa.

Hong Kong will cancel a visa-free arrangement for visitors from the southern African kingdom of eSwatini starting next Tuesday.

“Changes will be introduced if circumstances warrant.”

Currently, eSwatini nationals can enter Hong Kong without a visa for a stay of up to 90 days.

The spokesman said Hong Kong had an open visa policy, with citizens from about 170 countries and territories granted visa-free access to the city for anywhere between a week and 180 days.

He added that Hong Kong passport holders were required to obtain a visa before visiting eSwatini and advised residents to check with authorities in the country for the latest requirements.

Eswatini, previously known as Swaziland, has a population of 1.2 million and is the only African country to maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan after Burkina Faso cut ties with the self-governed island in 2018.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen prepares to leave for a four-day trip to eSwatini in September 2023. Photo: Taiwan presidential office via AP

No Hong Kong government official appears to have visited the kingdom in a formal capacity, while Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen went on a four-day trip in September last year to celebrate the country’s 55 years of independence from British protectorate status.

There is no available data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board on the annual number of visitors from eSwatini to the city.

The Post has reached out to the Security Bureau for comment.