Hong Kong family of 3 hospitalised after electric heater bursts into flames, sparking fire in flat
- Blaze extinguished at 7.56am, about 15 minutes after it swept through flat of woman and two daughters
- Mother sustained hand injury, elder daughter felt unwell after inhaling smoke and younger girl required treatment for shock
Three Hong Kong family members were hospitalised after an electric heater burst into flames and set their three-bedroom flat alight on Wednesday.
Emergency personnel were called in when the blaze swept through the family’s 13th-floor flat in the Mei Foo Sun Chuen housing estate on Humbert Street in Lai Chi Kok at around 7.40am.
A 59-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged 27 and 30, were inside the flat at the time.
The trio were among 30 residents who fled the building before police and firefighters arrived.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze at 7.56am, with flames causing serious damage to the living room of the flat.
The mother sustained an injury to her hand, while her elder daughter complained of feeling unwell after inhaling smoke, police said. The younger daughter required treatment for shock.
All three were sent to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung.
A source familiar with the case said a preliminary investigation suggested items in the living room caught fire after the heater burst into flames while the woman and her daughters were in their own bedrooms.
“They managed to run out of the burning flat before firefighters arrived,” the insider said.
Police said that so far, there was no evidence indicating the fire was deliberately lit.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.