Three Hong Kong family members were hospitalised after an electric heater burst into flames and set their three-bedroom flat alight on Wednesday.

Emergency personnel were called in when the blaze swept through the family’s 13th-floor flat in the Mei Foo Sun Chuen housing estate on Humbert Street in Lai Chi Kok at around 7.40am.

A 59-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged 27 and 30, were inside the flat at the time.

Fire ripped through the family’s flat. Photo: Facebook/Marco Leung Leung

The trio were among 30 residents who fled the building before police and firefighters arrived.