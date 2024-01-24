“Taylor Swift held 66 concerts in the United States and she earned US$1 billion,” said Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, a lawmaker and the convenor of the government’s top decision-making body.

Yeung was being grilled by lawmakers in a Legislative Council meeting about the city’s arrangements in attracting and facilitating internationally renowned artists to perform in Hong Kong.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung told legislators on Wednesday that he would carry out discussions with local concert organisers on how they could attract more overseas artists to Hong Kong, but ultimately who came to the city would depend on the market.

Hong Kong’s tourism minister has pledged to take steps to attract more international stars to boost the local economy after lawmakers questioned why the city had missed out on performances by global artists such as Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

“In Asia, she went to Singapore, we lost this opportunity,” she added. “This year, we have a large-scale venue being completed in Kai Tak.

“Will the government actively try to pursue similar top-level artists such as Beyoncé or top mainland Chinese artists? And do a more proactive job?”

Swift previously announced multiple dates for her world tour 2024, including Japan and Singapore in February and March, respectively. Her decision to include only two Asian countries left fans across the continent disappointed, including in Hong Kong.

Kai Tak Sports Park undergoes construction. The new stadium is expected to be completed in phases at the end of the year. Photo: May Tse

Similarly, British rock band Coldplay also skipped the city as part of their world tour, performing instead for six nights in Singapore and two nights in Bangkok.

Analysts blamed the city’s late reopening after the pandemic and its lack of large venues for its failure to attract mega stars.

A new stadium being constructed in Kai Tak with a capacity of 50,000 is expected to address the issue, but it would only be completed in phases at the end of the year.

Addressing Ip’s question, Yeung noted that international artists usually needed a local organiser to help them with arrangements in the city, adding that the government would talk to these firms and see how they could attract more of these stars to Hong Kong.

“As to who will come and who will not come, we will leave it to the market to decide,” he said. “It is difficult for the government to proactively say that we must get a certain artist to come here before we determine if we are successful or not.”

Lawmaker Peter Shiu Ka-fai, representing the retail sector, said the government should offer assistance to artists performing in the city, and should consider giving them an award when they come to Hong Kong. He cited the popular Korean girl group Blackpink getting an award from some countries after their performance as an example.

Yeung said that authorities would try to cooperate with renowned musicians or athletes to help promote Hong Kong when they came to the city, adding that they would also render help to concerts and events when necessary.

“If everyone has this intention and thinks this is a good idea, we can surely consider giving artists an award,” he said. “However, I do not think we should give out an award whenever someone comes to Hong Kong. I actually think our awards might not be that attractive.”

The minister also defended Hong Kong’s attractiveness as a city, citing official data showing that there were about two internationally renowned musicians holding large-scale concerts with more than 10,000 spectators each month in 2023, with most holding more than one show.

Yeung added that there were also a number of internationally well-known singers confirming they would hold a concert in the city in 2024.