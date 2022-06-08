NEW
From cage homes to subdivided flats — what life is like in Hong Kong’s worst living spaces
More than 220,000 people live in Hong Kong’s notorious subdivided flats, facing grim conditions as well as fire and security hazards because they can afford nothing better. Beijing has demanded that the local government rid the city of these tiny units and ‘cage homes’ by 2049. In a three-part series, the Post looks at the realities of life in such dwellings, speaks to the people forced to live in them, and more.
