Hundreds of Hongkongers flocked to the West Kowloon terminus of the HK$84.4 billion (US$10.7 billion) high-speed rail link on Saturday, as the open-day event welcomed visitors ahead of an official launch this month.

The 26km Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link is set to debut on September 23, with a daily passenger forecast of 80,100. The cross-border service will link the city to 44 mainland destinations.

On Saturday and Sunday, 20,000 people who obtained tickets last week will catch a first glimpse of the station.

Braving the heavy rain, Matthew Lee Sung-hei, 10, said he had been a fan of the MTR Corporation, Hong Kong’s rail giant and operator of the link, since he was four.

The schoolboy said he waited in line for 1½ hours last Saturday to secure a ticket.

“It’s beautiful, just like the airport,” he said, referring to the arched terminus ceilings, made from some 4,000 glass panels, each with a different shape and size.

Lee said he hoped to take the express link to Guilin to try out the cuisine there, such as rice noodles.

Iris Au Siu-mui and her eight-year-old son Lee Pak-kiu also praised the design of the terminus, describing it as “modern”.

Au said she felt the final result was worth the public money spent, and the station was well-equipped with facilities.

There are about 40 shops and a large food court located at the site. The nine Hong Kong-owned trains at the terminus do not have food services in their carriages.

Other shops will offer banking facilities, as well as souvenirs, fashion products and cosmetics. Names include Sa Sa, Asia Favourites, Pocket Noir, Okashi Land, 7-Eleven and Mannings.

On the first basement level, 23 counters will sell tickets to 44 mainland destinations, with various modes of payment accepted, such as Octopus, Alipay, WeChat Pay and Samsung Pay.

Five counters will offer tickets to destinations on mainland China’s rail network or those beyond the 44 stops.

Passengers can also buy tickets from 39 machines. The automated systems however only accept home return permits for Hong Kong and Macau residents and second-generation mainland resident IDs. There is a limit of up to 10 tickets on each purchase.

Those with other travel documents are required to buy tickets from the counters.

The rail line, which was delayed three years and over budget by a third of total costs, has sparked controversy over a “co-location” arrangement which would allow mainland officials to enforce their laws in a port area leased to them.

A designated zone, including two office floors, a waiting hall for departing passengers, station platforms and connecting passageways and escalators, as well as train compartments, will be subject to mainland jurisdiction and laws.

Supporters of the joint checkpoint plan argue this would create more convenience for passengers as customs clearance would be consolidated. Critics say the arrangement contravenes the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, which states that mainland legislation shall not apply on Hong Kong soil except on matters related to defence, foreign affairs and those “outside the limits” of local autonomy.

Mainland officials will start work at the station on September 4.

Speaking to reporters before doors were opened to the public, MTR operations director Adi Lau Tin-shing said water was found pooling at an outdoor section of the line in Shek Kong depot in Yuen Long, after days of wet weather.

The rain had caused flooding in parts of the New Territories.

Lau was responding to lawmaker Jeremy Tam Man-ho, who earlier obtained pictures of flooding on the line, including at a machine that switches rail tracks.

“We found that on the [rail] section in Shek Kong, there was quite a lot of water that had accumulated at a spot,” Lau said.

But he said the issue had been handled by the system, which addresses external factors on tracks. In the event of a major incident, a mechanism would notify the control centre and train operations would be halted for maintenance staff to be deployed.

Lau said train schedules would then be reorganised to minimise any impact.

He said follow-ups would be taken very seriously and in the case at Shek Kong, engineering staff had been sent to the scene.