Man killed in car crash near popular Hong Kong beach

A driver died and a passenger was injured near Hong Kong’s popular Shek O beach on Sunday, after their car went out of control at a sharp turn and smashed into a double-decker bus.

The pair were on their way to Shek O shortly before 12.30pm when the driver lost control of the red Honda Civic and veered right, into the opposite lane. It smashed into a bus running the 9 route, from Shek O to Shau Kei Wan.

The 61-year-old driver was badly injured and unconscious when paramedics arrived at the scene. The passenger, reportedly the driver’s 24-year-old nephew, was not badly hurt. The car was severely damaged.

Both men were taken by ambulance to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital, in Chai Wan. The driver was certified dead at the hospital.

It was reported that the two men were trying out the car after recent maintenance work.

The bus’ windscreen was damaged in the accident, but no one on board was injured.

Traffic was affected by the accident as both lanes on a section of Shek O Road were closed as police officers gathered evidence. The section was gradually reopened.

It was at least the third fatal car crash on Shek O Road in four years. In March last year, a French cyclist died after his bike crashed with a car.

In September 2014, two motorists were killed in a crash involving four cars on the same road. The other two drivers were arrested and later charged with dangerous driving causing death.

From January to June this year, there were 7,502 traffic accidents in Hong Kong, including 62 fatal ones, involving 82 deaths. That compared with 15,752 traffic accidents in the whole of last year, including 104 fatal ones involving 108 deaths.

