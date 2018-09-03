About 800 mainland law enforcers will be stationed daily at the cross-border high-speed rail link terminus in Hong Kong, where a ceremony will be held just before midnight on Monday to mark the handover of the designated port area where national laws will be enforced, according to government sources.

The 15-minute handover ceremony was arranged after the government gazetted the controversial joint checkpoint arrangement last Friday, enabling mainland officials to start work in the port area at the West Kowloon terminus on Tuesday.

It is understood the 800 mainland law enforcers, including about 160 police officers, would work in two shifts in the mainland port area when the HK$84.4 billion Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link opens on September 23.

The 800 officers also include those from the immigration and customs authorities and the quarantine department.

“We are told that 80 extra officers from the mainland public security bureau will be stationed in the nearest Shenzhen train station each shift and can arrive in Hong Kong within half an hour if necessary,” the source said.

He said they will be allowed to carry firearms in the terminus’ mainland port area, but it was not known whether all will be armed while on duty.

The source said about 800 local officers are also expected to be stationed at the Hong Kong side of the terminus in two work shifts every day.

As most of the mainland officers must return to Shenzhen every day after the closure of the railway service at around midnight, dozens of the checkpoint officers would remain and guard the mainland port area of West Kowloon terminus overnight, the sources said.

“It is necessary because some of [overnight staff] will help to do clearance and facilitate technicians and workers to enter the port area from the Hong Kong side to carry out repair and maintenance work after midnight,” one source said.

He said the control centre run by mainland authorities on the basement two level of the terminus would also run around the clock.

As there are no catering facilities in the mainland port area where the officers on duty are confined to, thousands of meals would be prepared in Hong Kong and delivered to them every day, another source said. MTR Corp said on Monday that the mainland would pay for the meals for their officers working in Hong Kong if it accepted the results of a tender the rail giant helped to arrange. But MTR Corp did not confirm or deny that reports that the sum involved would be HK$100 million a year.

About 100 officials from mainland and Hong Kong authorities will attend the ceremony to mark the handover of the terminus’ mainland port area at 11.45pm on Monday.

A 50-member mainland delegation, led by Lin Ji, deputy secretary-general of Guangdong provincial government, will arrive in the city via the Lo Wu border control point and attend the ceremony.

Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan Fan will lead the Hong Kong delegation. It is understood officials from the Highways Department, police, Customs and Excise Department and Immigration Department will attend.

After the ceremony, which will be held in the Hong Kong port area, about 20 mainland officers would be officially stationed in the railway station’s mainland port area, the sources said.

The sources said a thorough inspection had been carried out to make sure no one would remain in the mainland port area before the ceremony, after which the city’s law enforcers or government staff would also not be allowed to go to the other side without permission from the mainland authorities.

Under the so-called “co-location” checkpoint arrangement, mainland laws will apply in the port area leased to them, namely the immigration counters on floor levels serving departures and arrivals, as well as on platforms and in the compartments of moving trains in Hong Kong.

The legality of the arrangement has been challenged by opposition lawmakers and the Bar Association, which argued that it breached the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

The local government revealed in a leaflet that incidents involving passengers in the mainland port area would be handled through conference calls involving both Hong Kong and mainland authorities.

Regardless of whether passengers in the zone called the local 999 emergency hotline or the mainland’s 112 version, the case would be first answered by Hong Kong police before being referred to a conference call.

Hong Kong personnel would also be authorised to provide help within the port area - for example, in the case of a fire - according to the leaflet.

The 26km-Hong Kong section of the railway line that will link the city to 44 destinations on the mainland, is expected to carry up to 80,100 passengers a day.