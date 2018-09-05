A train heading towards Nam Cheong station broke down during Hong Kong’s morning rush hour on Wednesday, triggering major disruptions along the West Rail Line and suspending services between Austin and Mei Foo stations.

An MTR spokesman initially said commuters should expect delays of between 15 and 20 minutes when travelling on the line. But a later statement on the rail operator’s website said service was “gradually resuming”.

The disruptions were attributed to an equipment fault on the train, according to the website.

The train stopped at about 9.40am. Affected passengers alighted at Nam Cheong, and MTR staff removed the train from the tracks at about 11am.

No injuries have been reported.

Aside from the suspension in both directions between Austin and Mei Foo, waiting times between Hung Hom and Austin stations and between Mei Foo and Tuen Mun stations were eight minutes.

A free MTR shuttle bus service is operating between Austin and Mei Foo stations, the spokesman said.